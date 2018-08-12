King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate Imran Khan on electoral victory

ISLAMABAD: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on his party’s recent electoral victory, according to a report filed by the Saudi Press Agency on Sunday.
Khan’s political party outperformed its rivals in the July 25 general elections. After the Election Commission of Pakistan distributed the reserved seats for women and minorities among parties on the basis of their respective electoral performances on Saturday, the PTI got 158 seats and were only 14 seats short of a simple majority in the National Assembly of Pakistan.
Khan, however, is widely believed to become the next prime minister of the country and hopes to take the oath to the highest political office in Pakistan on Aug. 18.
The Saudi ambassador in Islamabad was the first envoy to call on Imran Khan after last month’s general elections.
LONDON: The United States urged Britain on Sunday to ditch its support for a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and instead join forces with Washington to counter the global threat it says Tehran poses.
Despite opposition from European allies, US President Trump in May pulled the United States out of a deal between world powers and Tehran under which international sanctions were lifted in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear program.
Since then, Britain, France and Germany have sought to keep the deal alive, while Trump has prepared new sanctions, saying a broader and more balanced deal is needed. Iran has denounced the sanctions as “US unilateralism.”
US Ambassador to Britain Woody Johnson criticized Tehran for funding “proxy wars and malign activities” instead of investing in its economy. He said Iran needed to make tangible and sustained changes to behave like a normal country.
“Until then, America is turning up the pressure and we want the UK by our side,” Johnson wrote in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.
“It is time to move on from the flawed 2015 deal. We are asking global Britain to use its considerable diplomatic power and influence and join us as we lead a concerted global effort toward a genuinely comprehensive agreement.”
Asked about Johnson’s article, the British foreign office pointed to comments from Middle East minister Alistair Burt, who last week ruled out Britain going along with the United States.
Burt said the deal was an important part of regional security and that, with the European Union, the government was trying to protect British companies from the US sanctions when dealing with Iran. Britain remained open to talks with the United States on how to address concerns about Iran.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said last week that Trump’s repudiation of the nuclear deal was illegal and Iran would not yield to Washington’s renewed campaign to strangle Iran’s vital oil exports.
But protests have broken out in Iran as its currency has collapsed in value and inflation has soared. The protests have often begun with slogans against the high cost of living and alleged financial corruption, but quickly turned into anti-government rallies.