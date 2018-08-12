You are here

Libya star 'feels sorry' for players and supporters of Libyan Premier League

The Libya national team have been forced to play their home matches abroad because of a FIFA ban. (AFP)
Updated 12 August 2018
CHRIS YOUNG
LOS ANGELES: Watching on a screen more than 5,000 miles from Zawiya, Mohamed El-Munir shook his head at the scenes unfolding in his homeland.
It’s seven years since El-Munir left Libya to pursue his professional career shortly after the strife of the civil war began. It was a journey which took him to eastern Europe and then, last winter, Orlando, Florida. But the left-back has never forgotten his roots.
He remains an avid follower of Libyan football and he was deeply disturbed by the scenes in June’s cup final. The sight of players ducking to the sound of nearby gunshots in the dying minutes at Al-Khums Stadium was disturbing enough, but from a purely footballing standpoint, so too was Al-Hilal’s players walking off the pitch in protest at the refereeing.
For El-Munir, it was symptomatic of the lack of leadership in the Libyan game. The 26-year-old has grown jaded with the motives and administrative skills of those running the country’s clubs and football federation. As FIFA prepare to lift the ban on international matches in Libya, El-Munir has called for a massive overhaul to ensure homegrown talent can flourish.
“I’m still watching the league and I really feel sorry for my footballer friends and the supporters. No-one takes responsibility,” said the Libyan international.
“They don’t want to punish clubs or punish players and they can’t control it. I watched the cup final a few weeks ago and I’ve never seen anything like it. These kind of things need to be stopped. You need to put in rules that everyone respects.
“We need the right people in the right positions who want to work and make something good. The people at the moment are just looking to make money, not looking to make football better.”
El-Munir, below, got his first-team break after coming through the ranks at Al-Ittihad, but left Tripoli when the war forced the suspension of domestic football — joining Serbian outfit Jagodina. It was the start of a successful club career overseas after winning the Serbian cup with Jagodina and then Partizan Belgrade, before he agreed a switch to MLS last December.


But he is convinced that talented homegrown players have little choice than to follow his example if they are to fulfil their potential, due to the lack of training or structure available.
“I played in Libya until I was 18 and I’m telling you we have a very good quality of league. It’s just they need discipline,” he said.
“That’s the big difference between the Arab and European players. They have a lot of quality, but lack discipline. It’s a problem for the clubs, they should bring the right people in to make sure these young players know that discipline comes before quality.
“With talent you can play for a few years, but if you are not disciplined, by the time you get to 26-27, you can’t train properly and can’t play anywhere else.”
If FIFA do allow the Mediterranean Knights to play home games inside Libya for the first time since 2013 though, it will represent a major boost to the country’s footballing scene. Coupled with the appointment of former Kenya boss Adel Amrouche as the new national team manager, there should be added momentum to the African Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.
After thrashing the Seychelles 5-1 in their opening qualifier, Libya currently sit atop South Africa and Nigeria in their bid to reach the finals for the first time since 2012. After such a bloody and violent recent history, El Munir — who has won 16 caps for his country — knows what a tonic that would be for Libya.
“I know the national team has brought in a new coach and hopefully we can get our preparations right because we have a good chance.
“Before the war started in our country, we reached the Africa Cup and we can do it again now. I hope we can do it this year for the people who are suffering because they need everything they can get to make them happy.
“To go to the World Cup or Africa Cup brings a lot of joy and happiness to the people. I hope that someday, if it’s not me, there will be soccer players who can do this.”
El-Munir became a trailblazer last December when he agreed to become the first Libyan to play in MLS after penning a deal at Orlando City.
It has been a tough season for Orlando, who lie third bottom in the MLS Eastern Conference, endured a nine-game losing streak between May and July and replaced sacked manager Jason Kreis with former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder James O’Connor in June.
However, on a personal level, El-Munir feels at home in the US after a contract dispute at former club Partisan Belgrade forced him to look for new employers.
“There were some clubs in Sweden and France interested, but my agent has good connections with another agent who is friends with Niki [Niki Budalic, Orlando general manager],” said El-Munir.
“They were asking for players in a couple of positions and left-back was one of them. That’s how the idea came and they said I was going to be free from my contract.
“It’s a new challenge, MLS is not an easy league, but for me, I’ve really enjoyed it and I think I’ve done well with it.
“I have a contract for another year as an option. I’m happy here and I don’t have a problem staying.”
MLS’ profile has been boosted over recent months by the arrivals of Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic — the latter bagging a hat-trick in a 4-3 win for LA Galaxy over Orlando last month.
But El-Munir has been impressed with MLS for more than just the big names.
“It’s not just the superstar players. In every team you find really good young players who are making a big difference. The combination is helping the league to improve, to be better quality and faster,” he added.
“There are different champions in MLS every year too. It’s not like in Europe where you can predict who will be champions. Everyone has a chance to win the league and the cup.”

Al-Nassr waiting to hear from Benfica star striker Jonas Goncalves over move to club

Updated 11 August 2018
John Duerden
Al-Nassr are still hopeful of signing Brazilian hotshot Jonas Goncalves Oliveira from Benfica although the Riyadh club are starting to lose patience and are demanding an answer, one way or the other, as soon as possible.
Landing one of the most prolific strikers in European football would more than make up for losing out to neighbors and rivals Al-Hilal for the signature of United Arab Emirates star playmaker Omar Abdulrahman last week.
Al-Nassr, who finished third last season, 12 points behind champions Al-Hilal, are confident that Jonas wants to move to the Middle East with a two-year $15 million deal on the table.
“We have made our final offer,” an Al-Nassr official told Arab News.
“We have also made it clear that we expect an answer by the start of next week at the latest. If it is not going to happen then we still want a little time to look at other targets before the transfer window closes.”
Jonas, twice the Primera Liga Player of the Year, scored 34 goals in 30 league games in Portugal last season and has averaged almost a goal a game since joining from Valencia in 2014. No wonder then that he is seen by Al-Nassr coach Jose Daniel Carreno as the final piece in the jigsaw as the team aim to take the title for the first time since 2015. 
The striker was also on the shopping list of Al-Hilal with new coach Jorge Jesus keen to reunite with the striker having signing him when Benfica coach, but it is Al-Nassr leading the chase.
“The offer we have made is a good one,” the official added.
“It is now down to the player. We don’t know what is going to happen and it is probably 50-50. What we didn’t count on was that his wife is pregnant and it seems that she prefers to stay in Portugal to have the baby but we will see what happens.
“We are sure he would score goals for us but we are still happy with our activity and are looking forward to the new season.”
Perhaps the biggest obstacle to ensuring the Brazilian makes the move to Riyadh are Benfica. The former European champions are fighting to keep the star who has one year left on his contract and are ready to offer an extension of two years at an increased salary, even if they cannot match Al-Nassr’s eye-watering offer. The 36-time Portuguese champions are also hoping for a quick answer one way or the other.
“He is one of the best players we have had in the past 20 or 30 years and we don’t want to lose him and the fans agree with us,” Benfica boss Luis Felipe Vieira said last Tuesday.
Al-Nassr have been busy ahead of the new season that kicks off on Aug 30. On Friday, hundreds of fans packed Riyadh’s airport to welcome new signing Ahmed Musa who signed from Leicester City earlier this month for a fee, while undisclosed, reported to be around $20 million.
The Nigerian international, who scored twice at this summer’s World Cup, was visibly surprised and delighted.
“What an amazing reception here in Saudi Arabia,” Musa said.
“I want to thank each and every person who came out and welcomed me at the airport. I am really humbled. I can feel the excitement and energy already, I am looking forward to this historic opportunity.”
As well as Musa, Al-Nassr have recruited former Liverpool and Feyenoord goalkeeper Brad Jones, Moroccan international winger Nordin Amrabat, who like Musa impressed in Russia, and Peru center-back Christian Ramos.
 Al-Nassr, won the last of their eight league titles in 2015 , and kick off their new campaign at Ohod on Aug 31.

