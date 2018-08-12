You are here

Arab Coalition investigation team says market airstrikes targeted Houthi forces

JIAT spokesman Mansour Al-Mansour confirmed airstrikes on a crowded market in Yemen was targeting Houthi militia. (Screengrab courtesy of Al-Ekhbariya)
NOOR NUGALI
  • Coalition’s Joint Incident Assessment Team (JIAT) announces findings from investigations into five operations in Yemen
  • Investigators said they had been ordered to immediately investigate the attack on a bus in Saada on Thursday
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: Airstrikes on a crowded market in Yemen that killed 54 civilians were targeting Houthi militia troops and vehicles, investigators said on Sunday. 

The Saudi-led Arab Coalition’s Joint Incident Assessment Team (JIAT) said the bombing of the site in Taiz Province last year took place after the Houthis had indiscriminately shelled a nearby village in the days leading up to the strike, causing civilian casualties and forcing families to flee. The airstrikes were called in by forces on the ground on Dec. 26.

Video recordings of the attack showed the gathering of “militants and vehicles belonging to armed elements of the Houthi militia,” JIAT spokesman Mansour Al-Mansour said in Riyadh. The video showed no evidence that the bombing site on a crossroads was a popular market, he added.

The JIAT found that the coalition had not deliberately targeted the market and that the procedures followed in pursuing the military objective were consistent with international humanitarian law.

Screengrab taken during press conference in Riyadh showing site of crossroads. (Courtesy of Al-Ekhbariya)

Speaking at the King Salman Air Base in Riyadh, Al-Mansour also announced the findings of investigations into four other incidents. He said three of those operations were also found to be in accordance with international humanitarian law, while a fifth incident was an unintentional error.

Airstrikes in June 2015, on houses in Saada province reportedly killed 11 members of a family. The JIAT found a Houthi leader had been at the premises and weapons and military equipment were stored inside. As a result the reports said the site was a high-value, legitimate military target.

Intelligence reports from Yemen had placed a gathering of Houthi leaders inside a building in Lahj province in May 2016. Coalition airstrikes hit the building in Mahalla village, killing six people. The JIAT said the presence of the militants made the building a “legitimate military objective.”

In May, the coalition bombed three “suicide boats” anchored in the port of Hodeidah that were part of a Houthi mission to attack shipping in the Red Sea. The JIAT said there were no civilians in the area and no damage to commercial shipping.

The JIAT also investigated an airstrike in September 2017 that hit a vehicle in Marib province, killing 12 people. In this instance the investigators said a report by a UN panel of experts on Yemen was correct.

The JIAT recommended to “present assistance for unintentional error in targeting the civilian single cap truck.”

Al-Mansour said the JIAT had been ordered to immediately investigate the attack on a bus in Saada on Thursday that killed 29 children. 

“Once we have gathered all the information it will be made public,” Al-Mansour said. 

King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate Imran Khan on electoral victory

Arab News Pakistan
  • The Saudi ambassador in Islamabad was the first envoy to call on Imran Khan after last month’s general elections
  • Khan will take oath as the next prime minister of the country on Aug. 18
Arab News Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on his party’s recent electoral victory, according to a report filed by the Saudi Press Agency on Sunday.
Khan’s political party outperformed its rivals in the July 25 general elections. After the Election Commission of Pakistan distributed the reserved seats for women and minorities among parties on the basis of their respective electoral performances on Saturday, the PTI got 158 seats and were only 14 seats short of a simple majority in the National Assembly of Pakistan.
Khan, however, is widely believed to become the next prime minister of the country and hopes to take the oath to the highest political office in Pakistan on Aug. 18.
The Saudi ambassador in Islamabad was the first envoy to call on Imran Khan after last month’s general elections.

