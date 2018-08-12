You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq PM Abadi caught in the crossfire as Iran sanctions pressure grows
﻿

Iraq PM Abadi caught in the crossfire as Iran sanctions pressure grows

Al-Abadi has come under fire after last week issuing orders to abide by the sanctions. (Reuters)
Updated 26 sec ago
SUADAD AL-SALHY
0

Iraq PM Abadi caught in the crossfire as Iran sanctions pressure grows

  • Iraqi officials tell Arab News Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi did not cancel a trip to Iran
  • Al-Abadi criticized over decision to abide by new US sanctions on Tehran
Updated 26 sec ago
SUADAD AL-SALHY
0

BAGHDAD: Iraqi officials denied on Sunday that Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi had canceled a trip to Iran as Tehran’s allies in Iraq ramped up pressure on him over US sanctions.

Al-Abadi has faced a fierce campaign of criticism since last week over his decision to stick to new economic sanctions imposed on Iran by Washington.

Defying the sanctions would put Iraqi banks on a US blacklist and stop the sale of Iraqi oil, while making Baghdad unable to pay its external and domestic financial obligations, including salaries, Iraqi officials said. 

Al-Abadi last week issued instructions to stop the financial transactions of state-owned banks with Iran and halt the import of any materials from Iran that required payment in US dollars, financial officials told Arab News.

But the prime minister’s decision to abide by the US sanctions may cost him his political future and end his ambition to win a second term as prime minister. 

The campaign of criticism led by Iran-backed forces in Iraq started when Al-Abadi said on Tuesday that his government had to abide by US sanctions “to protect the interests of the Iraqi people.”

But it escalated Sunday after an Iraqi government official told AFP that Iran had refused to welcome Al-Abadi on a visit to discuss the common interests of the two countries.

The unnamed official said Al-Abadi was planning to visit Iran on Tuesday, but Iranian officials expressed they were uncomfortable about the visit, so it was canceled.

Both Al-Abadi’s office and the Iranian foreign ministry denied that there was even a visit planned.

“We did not announce a visit to Iran and Turkey, so how can we announce its cancellation?” one of Al-Abadi’s senior staff   told Arab News.

“Until this moment, we have not been

 informed (by Al-Abadi) that there is a visit scheduled for the coming days.”

All Iraqi political forces and Iranian-backed armed factions have expressed their rejection of Al-Abadi’s decision to abide by the sanctions in recent days.

The most aggressive statement came from Sayed Mujtaba Al-Hosseini, a representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the holy Iraqi city of Najaf.

The critcism, which was circulated on Sunday, could mean Al-Abadi’s loss of any possible Iranian support for his second term.

Husseini described Al-Abadi’s position as “irresponsible” and incompatible with Iran fulfilling its positions in its defense of Iraq against Daesh.

“Before everything, we are sorry for the prime minister’s position, which shows his weakness and expresses his psychological defeat toward America,” he said.

Iraqi political forces that triumphed in May’s parliamentary election have been waiting for ratified results, so they can conclude their negotiations to build the biggest coalition, which could then form the next government. 

Iraq is a battlefield for international powers in the region, particularly America and Iran since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

No stable government could be formed without the approval of the two nations. Al-Abadi openly enjoys the support of the US.

“Everyone knows that Abadi needs the support of both Iran and US to win a second term. One of them is not enough,” Abdulwahid Tuama, an Iraqi analyst told Arab News.

“Abadi did not manage the crisis in a clever way this time, and all signs indicate that he lost any chance to get the Iranian support.”

Topics: Iraq Iran Turkey Haider A-Abadi

Related

0
Middle-East
Iraq PM to visit Iran, Turkey as US sanctions bite
0
Middle-East
Muqtada Al-Sadr threatens to end Iraq coalition effort

Egypt arrests seven alleged militants tied to failed church bombing

Updated 44 min 46 sec ago
Reuters
0

Egypt arrests seven alleged militants tied to failed church bombing

  • A militant wearing a suicide vest blew himself up 250 meters from a Coptic Christian church in Qalyubiyah
  • The attack was the latest directed at Egypt’s large Christian minority
Updated 44 min 46 sec ago
Reuters
0

CAIRO: Egyptian security forces have arrested seven alleged militants suspected of involvement in a foiled church bombing outside Cairo on Saturday, the interior ministry said on Sunday.
A militant wearing a suicide vest blew himself up 250 meters from a Coptic Christian church in Qalyubiyah, a governorate north of Cairo, killing himself but no one else according to eyewitnesses and state media.
The attack was the latest directed at Egypt’s large Christian minority, who make up around 10 percent of the country’s 96 million people.
Islamist militants carried out two deadly bombings on Palm Sunday in April 2017 and a blast at Cairo’s largest Coptic cathedral in December 2016 that killed 28 people, while a church shooting last December killed eleven.
State news agency MENA said Saturday’s bomb attack was thwarted by a strong security presence around the church that prevented the assailant from getting too close.
An interior ministry statement identified the attacker as 29-year-old Omar Mohamed Ahmed Mostafa from Cairo but did not link him to a particular militant group.
No group has claimed responsibility.
The statement said the seven arrested were plotting a “series of hostilities” and that among them were two women, including one living in the upscale Cairo neighborhood of Zamalek who “played a prominent role ... in promoting extremist ideas and providing financial support.”
Egypt has fought an insurgency led by Islamic State in the Sinai Peninsula that has killed hundreds of soldiers and policemen in recent years, but attacks in the country’s mainland are less common.

Topics: Egypt Egypt Church attack

Latest updates

Freida Pinto stuns in Elie Saab at Melbourne festival
0
Saudi courts think green by going paperless
0
Saudi Post issues new stamp to commemorate Hajj 2018
0
Book Review: Yasser Abdellatif’s lyrical novel about life in Egypt now in English
0
4,500 Saudi scouts set to serve pilgrims
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.