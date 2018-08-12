You are here

  • Home
  • FaceOf: Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Saudi ambassador to Pakistan
﻿

FaceOf: Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Saudi ambassador to Pakistan

After retiring from the Royal Saudi Navy, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki has continued serving in government, this time as diplomat.
Updated 12 August 2018
Arab News
0

FaceOf: Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Saudi ambassador to Pakistan

  • Pakistani media has described the envoy as "very popular with the Pakistani people due to his courteousness and polite disposition"
Updated 12 August 2018
Arab News
0

Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki has been serving as the Saudi ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan since September 2017. 

He was born in Riyadh in 1970. He earned a bachelor’s degree in military and marine sciences from King Fahd Naval Academy, the main naval academy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the Royal Saudi Navy, located at the King Abdul Aziz Naval Base in Jubail. He also holds a master’s degree from Command and Staff College.

Prior to his appointment as an ambassador, he served the Royal Saudi Navy. As a navy official, he was promoted several times and became a rear admiral.

In 2014, he was appointed the military attache at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He was viewed as a capable officer at the Royal Saudi Navy. Al-Malki took retirement from the navy to assume the diplomatic assignment in Pakistan. 

According to The News International, a Pakistani newspaper, the Saudi ambassador is quite familiar with the situation in Pakistan and is very popular with the Pakistani people due to his courteousness and polite disposition.

During a meeting with Pakistan’s Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday in Islamabad, Al-Maliki announced 50 scholarships for Pakistani students to study in Saudi universities.

The ambassador noted that the Saudi government will bear all expenses related to studies and accommodations of the Pakistani students, he added that the number of scholarships for Pakistani students will double next year.

The ambassador stressed Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to its relationships with Pakistan and its people and it will spare no effort in standing with Pakistan and offering assistance and support. 

Topics: Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki King Fahd Naval Academy Pakistan Royal Saudi Navy

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Musaed bin Ibrahim Al-Saleem, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Australia
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Rumaih Al-Rumaih, chairman of the Public Transport Authority
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Dr. Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, president of Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Commission
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Abduljabbar, president of the Saudi Post Corp. 

Hajj: How the true face of Islam in unity is reflected in this once-in-a-lifetime journey

Two brothers among thousands of pilgrims perform the Tawaf. (Social media/Shutterstock)
Updated 2 min 31 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI
0

Hajj: How the true face of Islam in unity is reflected in this once-in-a-lifetime journey

  • ‘Whoever performs Hajj and does not commit sin, nor disputes unjustly (during Hajj), then he returns from Hajj as pure and free from sins as on the day on which his mother gave birth to him’
  • The rites of Hajj are performed from the 8th to the 12th of Dul Hijjah
Updated 2 min 31 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI
0

RIYADH: Hajj is an epic experience that can truly change a person through a spiritual cleansing that is profound. Islam came to eliminate racism and tribalism, and in due process slavery. Hajj reflects the true face of Islam in unity, as all Muslims, regardless of their nationality or status, wear the same cloth before Allah.
This is reflected in the extremely simple clothing: Men wear two white cloths that cover their bodies, while women wear a long robe with and headscarf. (The face should be bare when performing Hajj.)
One of the aspects of Hajj is to cleanse our souls from all earthly possessions and luxuries that cling to one’s heart, reminding us that we shall return to the ground from which we were created.
A vast sea of people can be witnessed walking in unison to perform the rituals. It is a place free of discrimination and filled with appreciation.
In a small spot in Makkah, close to 3 million stand in prayer before Allah, to repent from sins and gather blessings from the Almighty. At that moment when they stand together atop Arafat Mountain, it really does feel like it’s a small world after all.

Togetherness, humility
Many have described their Hajj experience as life-changing. It is not easy to perform, but after completing it, it leaves you spiritually charged and more actively aware.
Hussam bin Ahmed, an organizer for one of the Hajj campaigns, speaks about how there’s a sense of togetherness and humility that unites pilgrims. “The company I work with serves 150 pilgrims yearly, and this is an honor and responsibility I take seriously,” he told Arab News.
“Every year we receive a large number of Hajj pilgrims, some quite famous, and every year, they surprise us with their humbleness and servitude. Many people perform Hajj (to get) spiritually close to Allah, but also to serve the pilgrims. Hajj is a time that shows the true face of Islam, where people come together and help one another. Pilgrims stand hand in hand and help one another in brotherly affection.”
“It’s beautiful when you see pilgrims from all over the world, who don’t even speak the same language, communicate through kindness. All during Hajj we see the true face of Islam, the higher purpose of us in life in its humanitarian aspect,” said Bin Ahmed.
In Hajj, the societal image of Islam is reflected in the inherited traditions since the time of Prophet Ibrahim. All forms of racism dissolved in those rituals.
The claims and the rituals were limited to words, deeds and even intentions. The chiefs did not wear clothing that distinguished them from their soldiers. Performing Hajj is a religious and moral message to the world.
Taking time to reflect on Hajj, Sheikh Adel Al-Kalbani told Arab News: “The millions of pilgrims send a message to the whole world in their discipline and in the ethics of their gathering throughout the days and nights.
A small spot that attracts millions of all the nationalities of the world. Not only that, but greetings of peace are said to one another, and if one is need, then others are hastily at their aid.”
He continued, saying: “These huge masses that have good intentions and are determined to repent: It is the greater good of communities, when millions travel each year for the greatest intent, which is ‘self-forgiveness.’ The forgiveness of the past and reconciliation in the future.”
“Hajj season is the greatest channel Muslims have to raise awareness and show the tolerance of Islam and show a different picture than that which is shown of extremism. After Hajj, Muslims from all countries in the world return to their homes and are determined to resume a new life of coexistence with others.”
Moreover, Al-Kalbani says: “The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said: ‘Whoever performs Hajj and does not commit sin, nor disputes unjustly (during Hajj), then he returns from Hajj as pure and free from sins as on the day on which his mother gave birth to him’.”

In the service of Islam
The Hajj security officers are quite exceptional, going above and beyond to make sure that pilgrims from all over the world are safe and comfortable, putting them and their needs before their own. During the 11th Hajj Is Worship and Civilized Behavior campaign, Prince Khaled Al-Faisal said: “I’ve been watching the security’s performance during Hajj season since I was appointed the governor of Makkah, and I grow prouder each year of what they do to serve Islam, Saudi Arabia and humanity.”
Performing Hajj reminds us of our humanitarian duties toward one another: That we are all one. After completing this spiritual cleansing, pilgrims continue this belief throughout their lives, as it has been engrained in them for the better.

Topics: HAJJ 2018 Makkah Madinah Mina Muzdalifah Mount Arafat Editor’s Choice

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Over 1.3m pilgrims to arrive in KSA for Hajj
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Post issues new stamp to commemorate Hajj 2018

Latest updates

Actor Idris Elba fuels Bond speculation
0
China evacuates 200,000 as typhoon hits east coast
0
Arrested and killed: inside the Bangladesh prime minister’s war on drugs
0
Tiger wakes up the echoes with best major final round
0
2, including Chinese tourist, killed in Kenya hippo attacks
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.