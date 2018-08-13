Mali votes in run-off amid heavy security to counter militant threat

BAMAKO: Malians voted in a run-off presidential election on Sunday but observers reported that turnout was low, with several polling stations coming under attack from armed men and one election official killed.
Thousands of soldiers were mobilized to provide security following an inconclusive first round last month that was marred by militant attacks and opposition accusations of fraud.
The Mali Citizen Observation Pool (POCIM) said there had been a “persistent climate of tension in some polling centers in Segou, Bamako and several other localities” in the run-off.
Despite problems, the election had generally being conducted well, European Union observers said in preliminary comments.
In the worst incident, armed men killed the chairman of the electoral office in Arkodia village in Niafunke region in northern Mali, an army spokesman said, confirming observers’ reports.
Incumbent President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, 73, is expected to win a second term even though he has been unable to stem a surge in ethnic and militant violence.
However opposition challenger Soumalia Cisse, 68, a former finance minister, said he was confident of victory but also accused the government camp of trying to stuff ballot boxes.
Mali is high on the list of Western powers’ security concerns, and a respectable election is important in the effort to restore stability to the vast West African nation.
Militants, some linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State, have regrouped since French troops pushed them back in 2013 from areas they had seized in the north.
They are now expanding their influence again across the desert north and into the fertile center of the country. Former colonial ruler France and the United States have deployed troops across West Africa to combat the threat.
Mali is also a major transit route for illegal migrants trying to reach Europe, a concern in European Union capitals.
For Malians the election is about securing peace but also alleviating hardship and poverty.
Soldiers searched voters in the capital Bamako as they waited in line under rainy skies to cast their ballots.
“I voted without problem. I came to fulfil my duty as a citizen,” said Dramane Camara, 31, at a polling station in a school in Bamako. “I expect the new president to solve the problem of the north, which is peace. Because the return of peace means the return of NGOs, investors, so creating jobs.”
After polls had closed at 6 p.m. local time, POCIM estimated the total turnout at 22 percent. That included 19 percent in Mopti, 35 percent in Timbuktu and 24 percent in the capital.
Two polling stations were set on fire in Douentza district, and electoral agents were threatened, it said.
Voting was halted in Sendegue and Takoutala, two villages in Mopti region, after armed men chased away electoral agents.
“In general, there have been problems with a lack of ballot papers, poor quality ink, and a failure to display voters lists in front of the polling stations,” POCIM said in a statement.
SECURITY STEPPED UP
The first round on July 29 was marred by armed attacks and other security incidents at about a fifth of polling places.
The government stepped up security for the run-off, putting 6,000 troops on the streets on top of 30,000 already on duty.
The head of the European Union observer mission, Italian politician Cecile Kyenge, said that apart from the killing in Niafunke, the election appeared to have taken place without major incidents. But, she said, the EU had no observers in Timbuktu, Mopti and Kidal — areas where violence has been rife.
Keita urged people not to respond to any provocation as he voted in Bamako. “I pledge that all the difficulties we faced are now behind us,” he told cheering supporters.
Keita — known as IBK — took 41 percent of the vote in the first round against nearly 18 percent for Cisse.
Results from the first round took five days to emerge and authorities have not said when they expect the run-off result to be announced.
Cisse, who lost against Keita in 2013, said he was confident of victory when he voted in his hometown Niafunke. “We traveled across the whole country and we found an extremely strong desire for change everywhere,” he said.
Cisse also accused the other side of cheating, saying in Bamako they had found people before the vote who already had ballot papers.
Cisse, who blames Keita for the worsening violence and accuses his government of rampant corruption, also alleged fraud in the first round but the constitutional court upheld the result.
Mali votes in run-off amid heavy security to counter militant threat
Mali votes in run-off amid heavy security to counter militant threat
- The government stepped up security for the run-off, putting 6,000 troops on the streets on top of 30,000 already on duty
- Mali is high on the list of Western powers’ security concerns, and a respectable election is important in the effort to restore stability to the vast West African nation
BAMAKO: Malians voted in a run-off presidential election on Sunday but observers reported that turnout was low, with several polling stations coming under attack from armed men and one election official killed.
China newspaper defends Xinjiang Muslim crackdown
- Following attacks by radical Muslim separatists, hundreds of thousands of members of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang have been arbitrarily detained in indoctrination camps
- The roughly 10 million Uighurs make up a tiny proportion of China’s almost 1.4 billion people
BEIJING: China’s campaign of pressure against the country’s Uighur Muslim minority has prevented the far-northwestern region of Xinjiang from “becoming ‘China’s Syria’ or ‘China’s Libya,’” an official Communist Party newspaper said Monday.
The Global Times editorial came after a UN anti-discrimination committee raised concerns Friday over China’s treatment of Uighurs, citing reports of mass detentions that is said “resembles a massive internment camp that is shrouded in secrecy.”
Following attacks by radical Muslim separatists, hundreds of thousands of members of the Uighur and Kazakh Muslim minorities in Xinjiang have been arbitrarily detained in indoctrination camps where they are forced to denounce Islam and profess loyalty to the party.
Global Times said the intense regulations in the region were merely “a phase that Xinjiang has to go through in rebuilding peace and prosperity.”
The editorial did not directly mention the existence of the internment camps.
Denouncing what it called “destructive Western public opinions,” the paper said, “peace and stability must come above all else.”
“Through the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, the national strength of the country and the contribution of local officials, Xinjiang has been salvaged from the verge of massive turmoil,” the paper said. “It has avoided the fate of becoming ‘China’s Syria’ or ‘China’s Libya.’“
Xinjiang has been enveloped in a suffocating blanket of security for years, especially since a deadly anti-government riot broke out in the regional capital of Urumqi in 2009. Over recent months, monitoring groups and eyewitnesses say Uighurs have been summoned from abroad and across China and sent into detention and indoctrination centers.
The roughly 10 million Uighurs make up a tiny proportion of China’s almost 1.4 billion people and there has never been an insurgency that could challenge the central government’s overwhelming might.
When the UN’s Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination started reviewing China’s report in Geneva on Friday, Chinese delegation leader Yu Jianhua highlighted economic progress and rising living standards among other things.
Committee vice-chairwoman Gay McDougall said members are “deeply concerned” by “numerous and credible reports that we have received that, in the name of combating religious extremism and maintaining social stability, (China) has turned the Uighur autonomous region into something that resembles a massive internment camp that is shrouded in secrecy.”
McDougall said there were estimates that more than a million people “are being held in so-called counter-extremism centers and another 2 million have been forced into so-called re-education camps for political and cultural indoctrination.”
She did not specify a source for that information in her remarks at the hearing.
The Geneva-based committee continues its hearing Monday, with conclusions expected later. Yu, China’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, said China will respond to the main questions raised in Friday’s session on Monday.