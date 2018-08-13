Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

TORONTO: Rafael Nadal held off a late surge from birthday boy Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim the 80th title of his career with victory at the Toronto Masters on Sunday.
Nadal overcame a second set fightback from Greek youngster Tsitsipas to claim a 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) victory in just under 1hr 45mins.
The win gave the 32-year-old Spaniard a record-extending 33rd trophy at the elite Masters level as well as his 80th title.
However Nadal later raised doubts about he would be chasing an 81st title at next week's event in Cincinnati, refusing to confirm that he would play the event as scheduled.
"Will I play in Cincinnati? I can't answer to you right now," Nadal said.
Earlier, a vocal crowd of local flag-waving Greek fans had sang Happy Birthday to the 20-year-old Tsitsipas as Nadal reflected on a successful campaign.
"I feel I've improved every match, it's important to win even if you're not at your best," Nadal said as he prepares for the US Open later this month.
"It's been almost 10 years (2010) since I last played in Toronto," Nadal said of the event which comes to the city in even-number years as it trades with Montreal.
"This trophy means a lot."
The loss concluded the tennis week of his life for Tsitsipas, who beat four Top 10 opponent in a row to reach the final.
"It's been an amazing week for me," he said. "This trophy means a lot after playing my first Masters 1000 final.
"Rafa is amazing, he never cracks. He will always grab you like a bulldog and he will always make you suffer on the court.
"He was (once) normal like all of us, and he managed to become this beast, this monster that he is today.
"That's how you feel when you play against him."
Tsitsipas is taking the lesson he learned on court to heart: "I'm really hungry for more. I believe I can achieve much more this year.
"Although I lost today, I feel like I can still beat good players. I really want to make more points this year and get the best out of myself."
Nadal added the Canadian honour to the titles he won in 2005, 2008 and 2013.
The final featured a plot twist at the end, with Nadal broken while serving for victory leading a set and 5-4.
Tsitsipas would not buckle, making it 5-5 as Nadal hit the net, with the set finally going into a tiebreaker.
Nadal regained control, earning a match point on a Tsitsipas forehand error.
The Spanish world number one concluded victory with a forehand winner deep into the corner.
He now owns five titles this season and has clinched the first spot in the year-end finals in London.
Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters
Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters
- Victory gave the 32-year-old Spaniard a record-extending 33rd trophy at the elite Masters level as well as his 80th title
- Nadal added the Canadian honour to the titles he won in 2005, 2008 and 2013
TORONTO: Rafael Nadal held off a late surge from birthday boy Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim the 80th title of his career with victory at the Toronto Masters on Sunday.
Tiger wakes up the echoes with best major final round
ST. LOUIS: Now Tiger Woods is back.
The 14-time major winner fired his lowest final round in a major, a six-under par-64, on Sunday to finish second at the PGA Championship — and a career once seen as over might just have some magic left in it after all.
“He just kind of ho-hummed 64,” said playing partner Gary Woodland. “The putter was awesome. He had a lot of putts that didn’t go in as well — 64 looked pretty easy, to be honest. Could have shot a lot (lower).”
From grinding out pars and turning horrible tee shots into unlkikely birdies to deadly accuracy with approaches and putts, the 42-year-old star who hasn’t won a major since the 2008 US Open turned back the clock.
Spectators responded with roars to rival anything the former world number one enjoyed in his prime.
“They were loud and they stayed around and it has been incredible,” Woods said.
Woods said it has been a long time since he felt so good about a loss, finishing two strokes behind Brooks Koepka but serving notice he truly can contend for more major titles.
This from a man who hasn’t won any event in five years and a year ago was uncertain if he would ever golf again.
“I had to go get it and I tried,” Woods said. “I knew it was going to be a struggle to piece together a round and I did.”
Now eight months into his comeback from spinal fusion surgery, the fist-pumping thrills and excitement are back, as is the sense he could move closer to the all-time record 18 majors won by Jack Nicklaus.
“I didn’t even know if I was going to play golf again,” Woods said. “This has been a process. I didn’t know when I was going to start and how many tournaments I was going to play, how well I was going to play. I didn’t know what swing I was going to use either.
“I’m in uncharted territory. Because no one has ever had a fused spine hitting it like I’m hitting it. So I had to figure this out on my own and it has been really hard, a lot harder than people think.”
Woods has gone 3,709 days since his most recent major win with more to come until his next chance at the 2019 Masters next April, the 43rd major since his last win.
With silence and loud cheers the soundtrack to his day, Woods lipped out on a seven-foot birdie putt on the opening hole but sank a four-footer to birdie the second and one half as long to birdie the par-3 third.
Poor drives kept Woods scrambling. He salvaged pars after finding a fairway bunker at four and right-side trees at the fifth, finally taking bogey at the par-3 sixth after finding a bunker.
An up-and-down from a bunker for birdie at the par-5 eighth was followed by an astonishing 176-yard 9-iron second shot from dirt near a cartpath to the ninth green and a 10-foot birdie putt, the crowd roaring with delight as he pumped his right fist.
“Honestly, I was just trying to get it past the hole so putting down,” he said. “I had the most easy, basic, inside right putt that you could possibly have and I made it.”
Woods finally found fairways on the back nine, but endured heartache at 11 when his 28-foot birdie putt hung on the edge of the cup, the ball refusing to fall until he tapped it in for par.
Woods missed a 20-foot birdie putt at 16 for a share of the lead and sent his tee shot at the par-5 17th plugged into a hazard on the way to a par.
He closed with a 20-foot birdie putt and walked off to cheers.