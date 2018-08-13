Hippo kills Taiwan tourist visiting Kenyan lake

NAIROBI: A hippopotamus attacked and killed a tourist from Taiwan who was taking photographs on the shore of Lake Naivasha.
The man was pronounced dead on arrival at the Naivasha District Hospital, while another tourist survived the attack on Saturday evening, according to the Kenya Wildlife Service said on Sunday.
“We are tracking the hippo,” the service said on Twitter on Sunday.
The agency identified the dead man as Chang Ming Chuang, 66, and the survivor as Wu Peng Te, 62, and said they were from China but Taiwan’s foreign ministry said the two were from the self-ruled island.
Kenya has no formal ties with Taiwan, recognizing only China and its claim to speak for and represent the island internationally.
The Taiwan ministry said it had sent someone from its representative office in South Africa, as Taiwan has no representation in Kenya.
China’s official Xinhua news agency cited the Chinese embassy in Nairobi as saying it had sent diplomats to the scene.
“It is the unshakable duty of the Chinese government to provide consular protection services to Taiwanese compatriots,” Xinhua quoted an embassy spokesman as saying.
Kenya’s the Star newspaper quoted the head of a boat owners’ association in Navaisha as saying higher-than-normal water levels were causing hippos to wander from the lake on to nearby farms and hotel properties searching for pasture.
Naivasha is a city on the lake 90 km northwest of the capital, Nairobi.
After a severe drought last year, Kenya had several months of heavy rain this year that caused serious flooding, including around Lake Naivasha.
Tourism is one of the country’s main sources of foreign exchange and nearly 1.5 million tourists visited Kenya last year, according to the tourism ministry.
Actor Idris Elba fuels Bond speculation
LONDON: British actor Idris Elba fueled speculation on Sunday that he may be named the first black James Bond, with a cryptic tweet.
“My name’s Elba, Idris Elba,” he tweeted, echoing the super spy’s famous catchline, “The name is Bond, James Bond.”
The message sent fans into a frenzy of excitement, as rumors abound that Elba may be named to succeed Daniel Craig as the next incarnation of 007.
Elba, 45, made his name in gritty US television drugs drama “The Wire” and won a Golden Globe for his role as a murder detective in “Luther,” before moving to the big screen.
The son of a car factory worker from east London, he is now one of Hollywood’s most sought-after stars.
He has been in blockbusters such as “Thor,” “Pacific Rim” and “Star Trek,” and was nominated for a Golden Globe for playing the title role in “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.”
Elba has been linked to the Bond franchise for years, although he has previously said that he thought he might be too old.
Fresh rumors emerged this week amid reports that Bond producer Barbara Broccoli said it was now “time” for a black actor to take the role.
However, a spokesman for the alleged source of this quote, director Antoine Fuqua, told the Hollywood Reporter that he and Broccoli had never discussed Bond or casting.
Craig will return for the fifth time as Bond in 2019, in an as yet unnamed movie directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle.
It is expected to be Craig’s final outing as 007, having previously starred in “Casino Royale,” “Quantum of Solace,” “Skyfall” and “Spectre.”