Actor Idris Elba fuels Bond speculation

LONDON: British actor Idris Elba fueled speculation on Sunday that he may be named the first black James Bond, with a cryptic tweet.
“My name’s Elba, Idris Elba,” he tweeted, echoing the super spy’s famous catchline, “The name is Bond, James Bond.”
The message sent fans into a frenzy of excitement, as rumors abound that Elba may be named to succeed Daniel Craig as the next incarnation of 007.
Elba, 45, made his name in gritty US television drugs drama “The Wire” and won a Golden Globe for his role as a murder detective in “Luther,” before moving to the big screen.
The son of a car factory worker from east London, he is now one of Hollywood’s most sought-after stars.
He has been in blockbusters such as “Thor,” “Pacific Rim” and “Star Trek,” and was nominated for a Golden Globe for playing the title role in “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.”
Elba has been linked to the Bond franchise for years, although he has previously said that he thought he might be too old.
Fresh rumors emerged this week amid reports that Bond producer Barbara Broccoli said it was now “time” for a black actor to take the role.
However, a spokesman for the alleged source of this quote, director Antoine Fuqua, told the Hollywood Reporter that he and Broccoli had never discussed Bond or casting.
Craig will return for the fifth time as Bond in 2019, in an as yet unnamed movie directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle.
It is expected to be Craig’s final outing as 007, having previously starred in “Casino Royale,” “Quantum of Solace,” “Skyfall” and “Spectre.”
2, including Chinese tourist, killed in Kenya hippo attacks
- The deaths brought to six the number people who have been killed by hippos around Lake Naivasha so far this year
NAIROBI, Kenya: A Chinese tourist was attacked and killed by a hippo while taking pictures on the edge of Lake Naivasha in Kenya’s Rift Valley, just hours after a local fisherman was mauled to death in the same area, authorities said Sunday.
A second Chinese tourist was injured in the incident Saturday night and received treatment in the local hospital in Naivasha, 91 kilometers (56 miles) miles southeast of Nairobi, the Kenya Wildlife Service said in a statement.
In the same area, a Kenyan fisherman was attacked by another hippo a few kilometers (miles) from where the incident with the Chinese occurred, a police official said.
“The man was bitten on the chest and his injuries were serious and he died minutes after he was retrieved from the lake,” said Rift Valley Head of Criminal investigations Gideon Kibunja.
The deaths brought to six the number people who have been killed by hippos around Lake Naivasha so far this year.
Wildlife service spokesman Paul Udoto said the circumstances are not clear in which the two Chinese were attacked. He said attacks on tourists are rare because they are usually protected by guides.
He said hippos and lone buffalos pose the greatest danger to humans and there have been many attacks in which civilians and even rangers have lost their lives.