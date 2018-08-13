Cows help rehabilitate prisoners in Sweden

MARIESTAD, Sweden: It’s barely 6:00 am and Alfred is already busy milking cows. But when his chores on the farm are done, he won’t be going home — he’ll be returning to his prison cell.
In Sweden, which prioritizes rehabilitation over long prison sentences, Alfred is one of 60 inmates preparing to reintegrate into society at a minimum security “open prison” functioning as a farm in the town of Mariestad, about 300 kilometers (185 miles) southwest of Stockholm.
Imprisoned since April for illegally possessing a gun, Alfred, a grandfather in his 50s who is due to be released in November, can’t hide the joy he gets from spending time with the animals.
“I like them... they calm me down,” he says with a sigh, wearing a cap, his arm covered in tattoos.
In this agricultural prison called Rodjan — the biggest of the Swedish penitentiary system’s three farms — his routines are the same every day.
He meets up with his work assignment partner Sofian (both names have been changed to protect their identities) in the morning for two and a half hours of work and then once again in the evening.
“I clean (the udder) to avoid the bacteria, then I disinfect it” before pulling the teats, Alfred says enthusiastically.
Other inmates work on the farm watering the plants, repainting the gates, and mowing the lawn. And a dozen of them are in charge of the livestock.
Sweden is among the countries with the fewest prisoners in the world: there are 0.5 inmates per 1,000 inhabitants, which is half of that in France (one per 1,000), Swedish and French prison data show.
The Scandinavian nation spends twice as much as France on each detainee, including those placed under surveillance, and works hard to avoid confinement.
Instead, it prefers to put people on probation, favors widespread use of ankle monitors, sentences people to community service, and releases prisoners after two-thirds of time served.
Sweden also invests heavily in reintegration through language classes and vocational training.
“It’s our system for bringing people out into society in a good way, so they don’t come back to prison again,” Britt-Marie Johansson, head of the Rodjan institution, tells AFP.
In Sweden, just under a third of prisoners re-offend after leaving jail or serving their term, which is half of that in France, according to the Swedish and French prison statistics.
As in all penitentiaries across Sweden, inmates have their own cells. At Rodjan, they’re unlocked. There are no security cameras, no gates, no barbed wire, and inmates are allowed to move about freely.
Sweden has more than a dozen open prisons across the country.
Inmates at Rodjan are serving sentences for all types of convictions, ranging from driving without a license to tax crimes or assault, but prisoners placed there are all considered to not pose a threat to society.
“We count the prisoners in the morning, during the day and in the evening, and we know where they are all the time,” assures Johansson.
“If they do something wrong, they go to a higher security level” facility, she adds.
Closing the fence to the meadow after he finishes milking the cows, Alfred jokes that the cows are more locked up than the prisoners.
The inmates work 35 hours per week with two days off and are paid 13 kronor (1.2 euros, $1.15) an hour.
On his days off, Alfred admits that he regularly steps into the barn “to see if everything is fine.”
Other inmates have been known to call the prison while on their days off if they know the cows are due to give birth, to ask “How did it go? Did it go well with the calf?” Johansson says, amused.
Michael Henningsohn, the farm’s production manager, praises the detainees’ work.
“Many work incredibly well despite never having done this before. It’s fascinating to see their attitudes” after only a few days of training, he says with a smile.
In 2012, the farm received an award from Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf for the quality of its milk.
The establishment’s key to success lies in the strict routines required for running a farm, according to Henningsohn.
Despite enjoying his time with the cows, Alfred does not see himself staying in the farming business after completing his sentence, even though he grew up surrounded by cows on his grandparents’ farm.
“I saw how it went for them... it’s too hard,” he says.
Cows help rehabilitate prisoners in Sweden
Cows help rehabilitate prisoners in Sweden
- Inmates at Rodjan are serving sentences for all types of convictions, ranging from driving without a license to tax crimes or assault, but prisoners placed there are all considered to not pose a threat to society
- The inmates work 35 hours per week with two days off and are paid 13 kronor
MARIESTAD, Sweden: It’s barely 6:00 am and Alfred is already busy milking cows. But when his chores on the farm are done, he won’t be going home — he’ll be returning to his prison cell.
Actor Idris Elba fuels Bond speculation
LONDON: British actor Idris Elba fueled speculation on Sunday that he may be named the first black James Bond, with a cryptic tweet.
“My name’s Elba, Idris Elba,” he tweeted, echoing the super spy’s famous catchline, “The name is Bond, James Bond.”
The message sent fans into a frenzy of excitement, as rumors abound that Elba may be named to succeed Daniel Craig as the next incarnation of 007.
Elba, 45, made his name in gritty US television drugs drama “The Wire” and won a Golden Globe for his role as a murder detective in “Luther,” before moving to the big screen.
The son of a car factory worker from east London, he is now one of Hollywood’s most sought-after stars.
He has been in blockbusters such as “Thor,” “Pacific Rim” and “Star Trek,” and was nominated for a Golden Globe for playing the title role in “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.”
Elba has been linked to the Bond franchise for years, although he has previously said that he thought he might be too old.
Fresh rumors emerged this week amid reports that Bond producer Barbara Broccoli said it was now “time” for a black actor to take the role.
However, a spokesman for the alleged source of this quote, director Antoine Fuqua, told the Hollywood Reporter that he and Broccoli had never discussed Bond or casting.
Craig will return for the fifth time as Bond in 2019, in an as yet unnamed movie directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle.
It is expected to be Craig’s final outing as 007, having previously starred in “Casino Royale,” “Quantum of Solace,” “Skyfall” and “Spectre.”