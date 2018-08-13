You are here

﻿

How to find and delete where Google knows you’ve been

A man walks past the brand logo of Alphabet Inc's Google outside its office in Beijing, China, August 8, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 13 August 2018
AP
0

SILICON VALLEY: Even if you have “Location History” off, Google often stores your precise location. Here’s how to delete those markers and some best-effort practices that keep your location as private as possible.
But there’s no panacea, because simply connecting to the Internet on any device flags an IP address that can be geographically mapped. Smartphones also connect to cell towers, so your carrier knows your general location at all times.
To prevent further tracking:

For any device:
Fire up your browser and go to myactivity.google.com. (You’ll need to be logged into Google) On the upper left drop-down menu, go to “Activity Controls.” Turn off both “Web & App Activity” and “Location History.” That should prevent precise location markers from being stored to your Google account.
Google will warn you that some of its services won’t work as well with these settings off. In particular, neither the Google Assistant, a digital concierge, nor the Google Home smart speaker will be particularly useful.
On iOS:
If you use Google Maps, adjust your location setting to “While Using” the app; this will prevent the app from accessing your location when it’s not active. Go to Settings Privacy Location Services and from there select Google Maps to make the adjustment.
In the Safari web browser, consider using a search engine other than Google. Under Settings Safari Search Engine, you can find other options like Bing or DuckDuckGo. You can turn location off while browsing by going to Settings Privacy Location Services Safari websites, and turn this to “Never.” (This still won’t prevent advertisers from knowing your rough location based on IP address on any website).
You can also turn Location Services off to the device almost completely from Settings Privacy Location Services. Both Google Maps and Apple Maps will still work, but they won’t know where you are on the map and won’t be able to give you directions. Emergency responders will still be able to find you if the need arises.
On Android:
Under the main settings icon click on “Security & location.” Scroll down to the “Privacy” heading. Tap “Location.” You can toggle it off for the entire device.
Use “App-level permissions” to turn off access to various apps. Unlike the iPhone, there is no setting for “While Using.” You cannot turn off Google Play services, which supplies your location to other apps if you leave that service on.
Sign in as a “guest” on your Android device by swiping down from top and tapping the downward-facing caret, then again on the torso icon. Be aware of which services you sign in on, like Chrome.
You can also change search engines even in Chrome.
To delete past location tracking:

For any device:
On the page myactivity.google.com, look for any entry that has a location pin icon beside the word “details.” Clicking on that pops up a window that includes a link that sometimes says “From your current location.” Clicking on it will open Google Maps, which will display where you were at the time.
You can delete it from this popup by clicking on the navigation icon with the three stacked dots and then “Delete.”
Some items will be grouped in unexpected places, such as topic names, google.com, Search, or Maps. You have to delete them item by item. You can wholesale delete all items in date ranges or by service, but will end up taking out more than just location markers.

Top Bangladesh photographer sent to jail

Updated 13 August 2018
AFP
0

Top Bangladesh photographer sent to jail

  • Shahidul Alam was accused of making ‘false’ and ‘provocative’ statements on Al Jazeera and on Facebook Live
  • New York-based Human Rights Watch and London’s Amnesty International have demanded his release
Updated 13 August 2018
AFP
0

DHAKA: Award-winning Bangladesh photographer Shahidul Alam was in jail on Monday, 10 days after being arrested following an interview with Al-Jazeera about massive student demonstrations, police said.
Alam, 63, who accused police of assaulting him in custody and was earlier sent to a hospital for a check-up following an order from the high court, was taken to a magistrate’s court late on Sunday.
“The court then sent him to jail,” police official Moshiur Rahman said.
Another police officer told the local Daily Star newspaper that Alam would be kept in prison until the completion of the probe into his charges.
Alam was accused of making “false” and “provocative” statements on Al-Jazeera and on Facebook Live as tens of thousands of students protested in Dhaka in late July and early August. He also published photos of the demonstrations.
He is being investigated for allegedly violating Bangladesh’s Internet laws, enacted in 2006 and sharpened in 2013, that critics say are used to snuff out dissent and harass journalists.
Alam, whose work has appeared widely in Western media and who founded the renowned Pathshala South Asian Media Institute, faces together with others a maximum 14 years in jail.
New York-based Human Rights Watch and London’s Amnesty International have demanded his release.
The renowned photographer told reporters outside court last Monday that he had been beaten so badly in police custody that his tunic needed washing to get the blood out.
Alam’s arrest capped a turbulent week in Bangladesh as students poured onto the streets in Dhaka and elsewhere for nine straight days after two teenagers were killed by a speeding bus.
Last weekend the demonstrations turned violent as some protesters vandalized and torched vehicles and police used tear gas and rubber bullets.
Mobs allegedly aligned with the government and wielding metal rods attacked demonstrators, journalists and even the US ambassador’s car. Some 150 people were injured.
Although the protests fizzled out last week, Bangladesh authorities launched a crackdown on online activists for “spreading rumors” to fuel the unrest.
Police are looking for people behind some 1,000 Facebook accounts and have arrested at least a dozen social media activists.
These include a television actress and the head of an online media outlet.

