Iran offers discount oil to Asia

TEHRAN: Iran is selling oil and gas at a discount to Asian customers as it prepares for the return of US sanctions, state news agency IRNA reported on Monday.
The “informed source” in Iran’s oil ministry did not give details of the discount but sought to downplay the move as common industry practice.
“Discount is part of the nature of the global markets being offered by all oil exporters,” the source told IRNA.
Bloomberg reported on Friday that the state-run National Iranian Oil Company was reducing official prices for September sales to Asia to their lowest level in 14 years, compared with Saudi crude.
The United States will seek to block Iran’s international oil sales from November 5, when the second phase of sanctions are reimposed as part of Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.
Several key buyers, including China and India, who account for roughly half of Iran’s sales, have said they are not willing to make significant cuts to their energy purchases from Iran.
But analysts predict Iran could still see its oil sales drop by around 700,000 barrels per day from their current level of around 2.3 million.
Much will depend on the European Union, which has vowed to resist US sanctions on Iran, but whose companies and financial institutions are more vulnerable to US financial pressure than their Asian counterparts.
French energy giant Total has already said it is pulling out of its multi-billion-dollar investment project in the South Pars oil field in southern Iran as a result of the renewed sanctions.
Turkish banking links weigh on Gulf markets
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s stock index touched its lowest level in more than three months on Monday, with regional markets sinking as investors shied away from banks with links to Turkey’s deepening economic turmoil.
Attracted by its large population and surging economy, several Gulf banks have expanded into Turkey in recent years, most recently Dubai’s largest bank Emirates NBD, which in May agreed to buy Turkey’s Denizbank in a $3.2 billion deal.
But investor confidence in the economic outlook has been shattered by the lira tumbling on worries over President Tayyip Erdogan’s increasing control over the economy and deteriorating relations with the United States.
Emirates NBD slumped by 4.6 percent. Emaar Properties , which has projects in Turkey, was down 2.3 percent.
The main Dubai index slipped by 1.5 percent, while he main Saudi index lost 2.4 percent.
National Commercial Bank (NCB), Saudi Arabia’s largest bank by assets, fell by 3.7 percent. NCB’s exposure to Turkey is estimated by Arqaam Capital as 8 percent of its assets and 12 percent of its loans.
Other Saudi blue-chip stocks were also down. Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) fell by 2.4 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank slipped by 2.6 percent.
The Middle East and North Africa’s largest bank, Qatar National Bank, retreated by 2.6 percent. Around 15 percent of the bank’s assets and 14 percent of its loans relate to Turkey, according to Arqaam Capital.
Qatar’s Commercial Bank, which owns Turkey’s Alternatifbank, edged down 0.6 percent. The wider index shed 0.8 percent.
In Kuwait, Kuwait Finance House and Burgan Bank , both of which have loans and other assets in Turkey, declined by 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.