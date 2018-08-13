August 13: The Express Tribune report by Sardar Sikander states that in a surprise move, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reached out on Sunday to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) just ahead of forming the new government at the Centre and three provinces, inviting their leaders to Imran Khan’s swearing in ceremony. A PTI delegation, including former K-P CM Pervez Khattak, Speaker of the National Assembly-in waiting Asad Qaiser, Fawad Chaudhry and Omar Ayub Khan met outgoing Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.
The Express Tribune: PTI extends olive branch to PML-N, PPP
Updated 13 August 2018
Militant killed in Pakistan
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.
