August 13: The News report by Web Desk states that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been produced before an accountability court from Adiyala jail today for hearing of Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment cases. As per details, following an Islamabad High Court (IHC) order to transfer the remaining corruption references against Sharif and his two sons to a different court, Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik conducted first hearing on Thursday and summoned deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the head of joint investigation team (JIT) in Panama Papers case Wajid Zia on Aug 13.
The News: Al-Azizia, Flagship references: Nawaz Sharif produced in accountability court
Updated 13 August 2018
Updated 06 August 2018
Militant killed in Pakistan
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.
