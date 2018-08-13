The News: Al-Azizia, Flagship references: Nawaz Sharif produced in accountability court

August 13: The News report by Web Desk states that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been produced before an accountability court from Adiyala jail today for hearing of Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment cases. As per details, following an Islamabad High Court (IHC) order to transfer the remaining corruption references against Sharif and his two sons to a different court, Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik conducted first hearing on Thursday and summoned deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the head of joint investigation team (JIT) in Panama Papers case Wajid Zia on Aug 13.

