﻿

The Express Tribune: PPP rejects alliance with PML-N in PA

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders have revealed that the party is not in an alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab. (AN Photo)
Updated 13 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
The Express Tribune: PPP rejects alliance with PML-N in PA

Updated 13 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
August 13 – The Express Tribune report by Rameez Khan states that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders have revealed that the party is not in an alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab. PPP elected MPA Hasan Murtaza said that the party would be only sharing Opposition benches with the PML-N. He said that they would not be supporting PML-N for the seat of Punjab chief minister.

Militant killed in Pakistan

Updated 06 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
Militant killed in Pakistan

Updated 06 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country's restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.

