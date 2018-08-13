The Express Tribune: PPP rejects alliance with PML-N in PA

August 13 – The Express Tribune report by Rameez Khan states that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders have revealed that the party is not in an alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab. PPP elected MPA Hasan Murtaza said that the party would be only sharing Opposition benches with the PML-N. He said that they would not be supporting PML-N for the seat of Punjab chief minister.

Read More I