August 13: The Nation states that just a couple of days before the maiden Punjab Assembly session on August 15, PTI chief Imran Khan’s close aide Jehangir Khan Tareen called on Chaudhrys of Gujrat at their Lahore residence here yesterday to discuss strategy for the election of the speaker and the deputy speaker. Abdul Aleem Khan, Ishaq Khakwani and Ch Zaheeruddin accompanied Tareen in his meeting with Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Parvaiz Elahi. MNA-elect Tariq Bashir Cheema, Mian Imran Masood and Salim Baryaar were also present.
The Nation: PTI, PML-Q to bring new LB system in Punjab
Updated 13 August 2018
0
The Nation: PTI, PML-Q to bring new LB system in Punjab
Updated 06 August 2018
0
Militant killed in Pakistan
- (Shutterstock)
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.
Print EditionRead pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.