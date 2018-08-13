August 13: Financial Express states that a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA-elect, who was widely reported to be a ‘chaiwala’ (tea seller) during the election campaign, has turned out to be a millionaire, according to a media report. Gul Zafar Khan, who won from NA-41 (Bajaur) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, owns assets worth over Rs 30 million, Geo TV reported, citing the documents submitted by him to the Election Commission of Pakistan.
Financial Express: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s ‘Chaiwala’ MNA-elect Gul Zafar Khan turns out to be millionaire
Updated 13 August 2018
0
Financial Express: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s ‘Chaiwala’ MNA-elect Gul Zafar Khan turns out to be millionaire
Updated 06 August 2018
0
Militant killed in Pakistan
- (Shutterstock)
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.
Print EditionRead pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.