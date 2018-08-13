August 13: The Hindu states that Pakistan released 26 Indian fishermen from Karachi’s Malir jail on Sunday as a goodwill gesture, reports said. They had been arrested for allegedly trespassing into Pakistan’s territorial waters. They would be taken to Lahore and sent to India through the Wagah border, The Nation said. The jail authorities gave them gifts and cash prizes, it said.
The Hindu: Pakistan releases 26 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture
Updated 13 August 2018
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.
