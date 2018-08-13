You are here

  • Home
  • The Hindu: Pakistan releases 26 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture
﻿

The Hindu: Pakistan releases 26 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

Indian fishermen arrested for crossing into Pakistani territory, make their way to Lahore railway station to return to India, in Pakistan, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. (K.M. CHAUDARY/AP)
Updated 13 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

The Hindu: Pakistan releases 26 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

Updated 13 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

August 13: The Hindu states that Pakistan released 26 Indian fishermen from Karachi’s Malir jail on Sunday as a goodwill gesture, reports said. They had been arrested for allegedly trespassing into Pakistan’s territorial waters. They would be taken to Lahore and sent to India through the Wagah border, The Nation said. The jail authorities gave them gifts and cash prizes, it said.

Read More I

Militant killed in Pakistan

Updated 06 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

Militant killed in Pakistan

  • (Shutterstock)
Updated 06 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.

Read More I

Latest updates

Bernardo Silva warns Manchester City rivals that they are only just getting started
0
Saudi Arabia to provide $60mn per month to support Yemen’s power plants
0
Iranian designated ‘global terrorist’ by US for subversive activities in Bahrain
0
‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin gravely ill
0
Jorge Jesus warns Al-Hilal the hard work is only just beginning ahead of Super Cup final against Al-Ittihad
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.