﻿

The Asahi Shimbun: Pakistan detains 8 Chinese over possession of firearms

Police in Pakistan say they have detained eight Chinese nationals who tried to enter a power plant with weapons in the eastern Punjab province. (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
August 13: The Asahi Shimbun states that Police in Pakistan say they have detained eight Chinese nationals who tried to enter a power plant with weapons in the eastern Punjab province. Officer Zafar Iqbal says the eight men were stopped at a checkpoint on Sunday outside the Qadirabad power plant in Sahiwal after a pump-action gun, a handgun, a rifle and ammunition were found in their vehicle. He says an investigation is underway.

Militant killed in Pakistan

Updated 06 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

Militant killed in Pakistan

  • (Shutterstock)
Updated 06 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.

