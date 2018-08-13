The Asahi Shimbun: Pakistan detains 8 Chinese over possession of firearms

August 13: The Asahi Shimbun states that Police in Pakistan say they have detained eight Chinese nationals who tried to enter a power plant with weapons in the eastern Punjab province. Officer Zafar Iqbal says the eight men were stopped at a checkpoint on Sunday outside the Qadirabad power plant in Sahiwal after a pump-action gun, a handgun, a rifle and ammunition were found in their vehicle. He says an investigation is underway.

