The Blade: A new captain takes control in Pakistan

August 13: The Blade report by S. Amjad Hussain states that there is a change afoot in Pakistan. In the recent general elections, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (Movement for Justice) swept the elections by capturing 116 seats out of 342. Imran Khan is short of a majority by 56 seats but, with the help of independent lawmakers, he will be able to form a majority coalition and rule the country as prime minister. As usual, the opposition parties cried foul and discredited Mr. Khan’s victory. They also said that Mr. Khan’s victory was engineered by the army. It may be true to some extent, but there was no massive vote rigging. Nature abhors vacuum and the political vacuum and endemic corruption in a country tempt the men in uniform to assert their influence. It seems that the army did not want the old politicians to return to the parliament.

