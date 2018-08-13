August 13: The Blade report by S. Amjad Hussain states that there is a change afoot in Pakistan. In the recent general elections, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (Movement for Justice) swept the elections by capturing 116 seats out of 342. Imran Khan is short of a majority by 56 seats but, with the help of independent lawmakers, he will be able to form a majority coalition and rule the country as prime minister. As usual, the opposition parties cried foul and discredited Mr. Khan’s victory. They also said that Mr. Khan’s victory was engineered by the army. It may be true to some extent, but there was no massive vote rigging. Nature abhors vacuum and the political vacuum and endemic corruption in a country tempt the men in uniform to assert their influence. It seems that the army did not want the old politicians to return to the parliament.
The Blade: A new captain takes control in Pakistan
Militant killed in Pakistan
Militant killed in Pakistan
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.
