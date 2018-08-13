You are here

﻿

The Washington Post: Gas explosion in Pakistan coal mine kills 4, traps 13

In this file photo, Pakistani miners drill holes to places explosives at the Khewra salt mine in Khewra, some 160 km southeast of Islamabad on Feb. 16, 2010. (BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP)
Updated 13 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
August 12: The Washington Post states that Police in Pakistan say a methane gas explosion in a coal mine has killed at least four miners and trapped 13 others. Local police official Wajeet Khan says the blast happened Sunday in the village of Sanjdi, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Quetta.

Militant killed in Pakistan

Updated 06 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.

