Mike Pompeo holds telephone talks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince: US State Department

﻿

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday. (SPA)
  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman via telephone
  • Pompeo thanked the Crown Prince for "Saudi Arabia's support for northeast Syria's urgent stabilization needs"
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman via telephone on Monday to discuss the ongoing situations in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Yemen, according to a US State Department statement.
It said Pompeo thanked the Crown Prince for "Saudi Arabia's support for northeast Syria's urgent stabilization needs" and Riyadh's "engagement with the Iraqi government."
They also "discussed their support for a ceasefire in Afghanistan over the coming Eid, and peace in Afghanistan more broadly."

The statement said they also reviewed the UN Special Envoy's work to resolve the conflict in Yemen and other topics of mutual interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Middle East Yemen Syria Iran US Mike Pompeo

Saudi Airlines ranks first in list of ‘improving brand vogue’

Saudi Airlines ranks first in list of ‘improving brand vogue’

  • Saudi Arabian Airlines has ranked first in a list of the most improved companies in “brand vogue”
  • Saudia has achieved 8.9 percent increase compared to last year
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Airlines has ranked first in a list of the most improved companies in “brand vogue,” as Saudia topped other airlines operating in the Kingdom in the area of improving quality and customer confidence.
YouGov, specialized in marketing research and based in London, announced on its official website its classification lists based on international standards for more than 500 prominent brands across the world.
Saudia has achieved 8.9 percent increase compared to last year in improving brand vogue, topping all other airline companies that operate in Saudi Arabia in quality, value, reputation and customer satisfaction.
Since summer 2015, Saudia has applied an ambitious program that inculdes the main targets to be achieved, including modernizing and developing the fleet of airplanes.
It said in less than three years, it has received 75 new airplanes from the best aircraft manufactures worldwide.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudia Saudi Arabia Airlines aviation

