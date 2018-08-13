Mike Pompeo holds telephone talks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince: US State Department

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman via telephone on Monday to discuss the ongoing situations in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Yemen, according to a US State Department statement.

It said Pompeo thanked the Crown Prince for "Saudi Arabia's support for northeast Syria's urgent stabilization needs" and Riyadh's "engagement with the Iraqi government."

They also "discussed their support for a ceasefire in Afghanistan over the coming Eid, and peace in Afghanistan more broadly."

The statement said they also reviewed the UN Special Envoy's work to resolve the conflict in Yemen and other topics of mutual interest.