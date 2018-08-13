Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and SPA launch awareness messages in 5 languages for Hajj 2018

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in cooperation with the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), has launched its awareness messages for Hajj pilgrims in five languages.
The messages will be broadcast the messages SPA’s website and its official accounts in various local, regional and international media platforms.
The messages will be published in English, French, Russian, Chinese and Persian, in addition to Arabic, and through integrated professional infographic designs, with the coordination of the Kingdom’s state sectors serving this year‘s Hajj season.
The initiative comes within the framework of the directives of King Salman to all governmental and private sectors related to providing Hajj services.
King Salman called on all relevant bodies to exert all efforts to facilitate Hajj rituals and improve the services being provided for pilgrims, starting from their arrival to the Kingdom till their departure.
Saudi Arabian military parade for Hajj pilgrimage kicks off
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Higher Hajj Committee, Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, patronized the military parade of the Hajj security forces and the concerned bodies on Monday to examine the preparations made by the Kingdom to serve pilgrims.
The military parade embodies the continuous care that governors provide for the comfort of pilgrims.
The Kingdom’s security forces are sparing no efforts to maintain security, safety and awareness among the Hajj pilgrims, by deploying highly trained cadres equipment and other elements.
