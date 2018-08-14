Former S. Korea presidential hopeful acquitted in sex abuse case

SEOUL: A former South Korean presidential contender was cleared of all charges Tuesday in a case stemming from allegations he raped a female aide on several occasions.
Ahn Hee-jung — who before the scandal was widely seen as a strong contender to replace President Moon Jae-in when his term ends in 2022 — was acquitted of forced sexual abuse, sexual intercourse by abuse of authority, and other charges by the Seoul Western District Court.
“I am sorry and I am so ashamed,” Ahn said on the courthouse steps.
“I have disappointed many. I will make efforts to be born again.”
Ahn is a former governor of South Chungcheong province and the case was by far the highest-profile in the country’s growing #MeToo movement.
Prosecutors opened an investigation after Ahn’s aide Kim Ji-eun said in a television interview earlier this year that he had raped her four times after she was hired.
Fighting back tears, she said she had been unable to reject her boss in the rigid hierarchy of her office.
The 53-year-old politician issued a formal apology and stepped down from his post but insisted the sex was consensual.
It was an astonishing fall from grace for Ahn, who had enjoyed huge popularity among young, liberal voters thanks to his wholesome image and good looks.
He came second to the current head of state Moon Jae-in in the contest for the ruling Democratic Party’s presidential nomination last year and was seen as a favorite for the next elections.
Number of pedestrians injured in car crash outside UK Parliament
- Police did not say if they suspected terrorism, calling it only a ‘collision’
- Armed police immediately surrounded the silver car after it crashed at 7.37am
LONDON: A “number of pedestrians” were injured when a car crashed into barriers outside Britain’s Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, with armed police swooping in to arrest the driver, Scotland Yard said.
“The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene,” the police statement said. “A number of pedestrians have been injured.”
None of the injuries are believed to be “life-threatening,” said police, who were yet to say if they suspected terrorism.
London Ambulance said they had treated two people at the scene for non-serious injuries and taken them to hospital.
Armed police immediately surrounded the silver car after it crashed at 7.37am (06:37 GMT), pointing guns at the driver as he was removed from the vehicle, according to footage posted on Twitter.
Later images showed police holding the man, dressed in jeans and a black puffer jacket, in handcuffs as roads and Underground stations around parliament were sealed off.
Witness Ewalina Ochab told the Press Association that the incident “looked intentional.”
“I was walking on the other side. I heard some noise and someone screamed,” she said.
“I turned around and I saw a silver car driving very fast close to the railings, maybe even on the pavement.
“I think it looked intentional — the car drove at speed and toward the barriers.”
Westminster was the scene of a terror attack last year, when Khalid Masood, a 52-year-old British convert to Islam, drove a car at pedestrians on a bridge over the River Thames, before fatally stabbing a policeman on guard outside parliament.
The attack left five people dead and around 50 injured, and only ended when police shot Masood dead.
Britain endured a tumultuous period following the March 22 rampage, with four further terror attacks, including three in the capital at London Bridge, Finsbury Park and Parsons Green tube station.