US journalist’s work on display, 6 years after Syria abduction

WASHINGTON: Family and supporters of missing US journalist Austin Tice on Tuesday will mark six years since his disappearance in Syria amid ongoing uncertainty about his whereabouts or condition.
Tice’s parents are scheduled to appear at a National Press Club exhibit opening featuring Tice’s photographs from Syria.
“It’s a really important thing for people to see the work that journalists risk their lives for in conflict zones,” said Margaux Ewen, North America director for the media rights group Reporters Without Borders, which is working with the Tice family.
There has been little information made public about Tice, a freelance journalist working for McClatchy News, The Washington Post, CBS, AFP and other news organizations, who was detained at a checkpoint near Damascus on August 14, 2012.
The photojournalist was seen in a September 2012 video, but it remained unclear whether he was being held by militants, government forces or others.
Tice’s family has launched several appeals for information about his whereabouts, saying they believe he is still alive.
Earlier this year, the United States announced it is offering a reward of $1 million for information about Tice.
Ewen said Tice’s photos would be part of a traveling exhibit that would help raise awareness of his captivity.
Scheduled to attend the opening Tuesday were the journalist’s parents Marc and Debra Tice, Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan and National Press Club executive director Bill McCarren.
Number of pedestrians injured in car crash outside UK Parliament
- Police did not say if they suspected terrorism, calling it only a ‘collision’
- Armed police immediately surrounded the silver car after it crashed at 7.37am
LONDON: A “number of pedestrians” were injured when a car crashed into barriers outside Britain’s Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, with armed police swooping in to arrest the driver, Scotland Yard said.
“The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene,” the police statement said. “A number of pedestrians have been injured.”
None of the injuries are believed to be “life-threatening,” said police, who were yet to say if they suspected terrorism.
London Ambulance said they had treated two people at the scene for non-serious injuries and taken them to hospital.
Armed police immediately surrounded the silver car after it crashed at 7.37am (06:37 GMT), pointing guns at the driver as he was removed from the vehicle, according to footage posted on Twitter.
Later images showed police holding the man, dressed in jeans and a black puffer jacket, in handcuffs as roads and Underground stations around parliament were sealed off.
Witness Ewalina Ochab told the Press Association that the incident “looked intentional.”
“I was walking on the other side. I heard some noise and someone screamed,” she said.
“I turned around and I saw a silver car driving very fast close to the railings, maybe even on the pavement.
“I think it looked intentional — the car drove at speed and toward the barriers.”
Westminster was the scene of a terror attack last year, when Khalid Masood, a 52-year-old British convert to Islam, drove a car at pedestrians on a bridge over the River Thames, before fatally stabbing a policeman on guard outside parliament.
The attack left five people dead and around 50 injured, and only ended when police shot Masood dead.
Britain endured a tumultuous period following the March 22 rampage, with four further terror attacks, including three in the capital at London Bridge, Finsbury Park and Parsons Green tube station.