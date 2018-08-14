You are here

  • Home
  • Vienna topples Melbourne in ‘most liveable city’ ranking
﻿

Vienna topples Melbourne in ‘most liveable city’ ranking

It is the first time a European metropolis has topped the annual chart compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit which identifies the best urban playgrounds to live and work in. (AFP)
Updated 14 August 2018
AFP
0

Vienna topples Melbourne in ‘most liveable city’ ranking

  • Each year 140 cities are given scores out of 100 on a range of factors such as living standards, crime and transport infrastructure
  • Vienna scored a ‘near-ideal’ 99.1, beating Melbourne into second place on 98.4
Updated 14 August 2018
AFP
0

LONDON: Austria’s capital Vienna has beaten Melbourne to be ranked the “world’s most liveable city” in a new annual survey released Monday, ending the southern Australian city’s seven-year reign.

It is the first time a European metropolis has topped the annual chart compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit which identifies the best urban playgrounds to live and work in.

Each year 140 cities are given scores out of 100 on a range of factors such as living standards, crime, transport infrastructure, access to education and health care, as well as political and economic stability.

Vienna scored a “near-ideal” 99.1, beating Melbourne into second place on 98.4. Japan’s Osaka took third place.

Australia and Canada dominated the top ten, each boasting three cities. Australia had Melbourne, Sydney (fifth) and Adelaide (10th) while Canada had Calgary (fourth), Vancouver (sixth) and Toronto (joint seventh).

“Those that score best tend to be mid-sized cities in wealthier countries,” researchers said in their report.

They noted that several cities in the top 10 had relatively low population densities which fostered “a range of recreational activities without leading to high crime levels or overburdened infrastructure.”

Australia and Canada, researchers said, have an overall average population density of 3.2 and four people per square kilometer respectively, compared to a global average of 58.

Japan, which alongside Osaka boasted Tokyo in the top ten (joint seventh), is the glaring exception to that rule with a nationwide average of 347 people per square kilometer but its cities are still famed for their transport networks and living standards.

Copenhagen was the only other European city in the top ten at ninth place.

Researchers said wealthy financial capitals such as Paris (19th), London (48th) and New York (57th) tended to be “victims of their own success” with higher crime rates and overstretched infrastructure dampening their appeal.

At the other end of the spectrum the five worst cities to live in were Damascus at the bottom of the table followed by Dhaka, Lagos, Karachi and Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea.

The survey also looked at cities where long-term improvements had been made. Abidjan, Hanoi, Belgrade and Tehran saw the largest improvements in liveability over the last five years — more than five percentage points.

Ukraine’s Kiev, the capital of a European country wracked by political violence, civil war and the loss of Crimea to Russia, saw the largest drop in its liveability over the last five years (-12.6 percent).

Puerto Rico’s San Juan — which was devastated by a hurricane last year — as well as Damascus and Caracas also saw steep drops over the same period.

Topics: vienna Melbourne Austria

Related

0
World
Amid smog crisis, China vows more liveable cities
0
World
Climate change fight will be won or lost in cities: Experts

Saudi Arabia, on Sweden Island, in Dubai

Updated 14 August 2018
Jennifer Bell
0

Saudi Arabia, on Sweden Island, in Dubai

  • Yes, you heard that correctly. The World archipelago is taking shape off Dubai
  • Saudis are the most prominent buyers of its first residences in the Heart of Europe, including the world’s first floating underwater villas
Updated 14 August 2018
Jennifer Bell
0

DUBAI: Billionaire investors from Saudi Arabia are reportedly snapping up a slice of Europe — minutes from Dubai's coast — as development on a luxurious man-made archipelago gathers haste.

On the emirate’s “The World” archipelago, the Heart of Europe project is an island destination comprising a complex of opulent palaces, island villas and 13 luxury hotels stretching across six small islands. Each offer a different aspect of European life and aim to bring European hospitality “with a Maldivian twist” to the Middle East’s Arabian Sea.

And, according to its developer, Joseph Kleindienst, chairman of the Kleindienst Group, wealthy investors across the Kingdom are among the most prominent buyers of the multimillion-dirham properties that are being developed on the island, with nearly a quarter of all investments (23 per cent) to date being by Saudi nationals.

“We have a very, very good interest from Saudi in the Heart of Europe project,” said Kleindienst, speaking to Arab News during a private tour of what has been named Sweden Island. “Here in Sweden Island, soon you will find very, very famous Saudi names. It is not for us to disclose these names, but later on, as the development grows, you will meet very interesting Saudis here.”

The Heart of Europe is the first big project to go ahead as part of The World project, a 60-square-kilometre archipelago, comprising over 200 islands laid out in the shape of a world map, which was created from millions of tons of sand and rock. Currently, Lebanon Island is the only one open to the public; it operates The World Island Beach Club.

Construction on the Heart of Europe project was due to begin in November 2008 before it was delayed by the global financial crisis. Yet development finally began in 2014, and the project’s value has grown from an initial Dh1.5 billion ($408 million) equity undertaking by Kleindienst Group to Dh5 billion ($1.36 billion) after sales.

A trip to the Heart of Europe on Monday showed thousands of workers busy with ambitious contraction work across the islands before its completion deadline of 2020, ahead of Dubai’s Expo; with an initial focus on Germany Island and Sweden Island.

The Heart of Europe includes 10 beach palaces on Sweden, 32 beach villas on Germany and 131 “Floating Seahorse” villas, marketed as the world’s “first luxury underwater living experience.” 

Kleindienst expects that all of the homes for sale across the Heart of Europe project will be handed over by the end of this year. 

In total there are 4,000 residential and hotel units that will eventually be available across the project, about 1,000 of which have already been bought by investors, Kleindienst revealed. 

Besides handing over residences to owners by the end of the year, The Heart of Europe is slated to have the first of its planned hotel “soft openings,” at the Portofino Hotel in Italy, in December this year.

Lying about five kilometers (3.1 miles) off mainland Dubai, the Heart of Europe will feature classic Italian, Spanish, Swedish, Swiss and German architecture as well as landscaped gardens and streets that will, in some cases, feature artificial snow, due to advanced climate control technology. And, for those that miss the drizzly temperatures of Europe in the winter, some streets will also feature artificial rain. 

Sweden will feature 10 villas in a Scandinavian style and, this week, the Kleindienst Group unveiled the first completed six-floor Sweden Beach Palace, which Arab News got a first look at.

With a price tag of Dh100million, the majestic villa comes fitted out Bentley Home interiors, equipped with seven plush bedrooms, a full gym and fitness centre, an underground “snow room” that can be set as low as minus –5C, a Swedish massage room, an entertaining room and an observation deck – designed to mimic the upturned hull of a Viking boat– which provides 360-degree views of the sprawling Arabian Gulf.

Each property has its own private section of beach, and unique to the palaces, a fully-owned piece of the marine area plot, including a private coral reef.

Of the 10 that are for sale, three have already been bought by investors based in Saudi Arabia, said Kleindienst.

Saudis, along with other wealthy Middle Eastern residents, represent an important segment of the investors the Kleindienst Group are hoping to attract, he said. 

“Saudi is a very important market for us,” he stressed. “It is an excellent product for investors from Saudi Arabia because we are selling this ‘second-home’ concept here in the Heart of Europe. 

"People from Saudi Arabia can travel to Dubai and enjoy their time in the Heart of Europe. And when they are not here, we hope they can rent their homes out and produce an income from the property.”

The Heart of Europe properties, Kleindienst stressed, are not for people to live in 365 days a year, but designed for the uber rich looking to snap up a second home in the Middle East, yet offering a very different setting than can be found elsewhere in the region.

The project represents Dubai’s first purpose-built luxury area for UAE residents to own a holiday property in their own country, he said, instead of jetting to the Maldives, Mauritius or the Seychelles. 

"The second-home market is a new concept for Dubai,” he said, adding that while New York has places such as The Hamptons and multiple cities in Europe have their own countryside and seaside getaway spots, Dubai has lacked an area where people leave their primary property and head to a second home for the weekend. 

"The Heart of Europe is a unique and ambitious project aiming to develop Dubai’s luxury freehold second-home market in an idyllic island location,” he said. "Our journey to date has taken us to the unveiling of the Sweden Beach Palaces, one of the most luxurious freehold second homes in the UAE. Our vision is now turning into reality as we make real progress towards completing our project.”

Aside from Sweden Island, Saudis are also busy purchasing the Floating Seahorse vessels, which come with a slightly less eye-watering price tag of Dh16million, said Kleindienst. Of the 131 vessels for sale, 60 have already been purchased, he said. Figures from April show that about 40 per cent of the buyers so far have been from the Kingdom.

On the tour, Arab News saw a completed prototype. The bespoke floating homes, which come in one-, two-, three- or four-bed options, feature an underground bathroom and bedroom which allow dwellers to sleep with just a pane of glass separating them from hundreds of fish and an abundance of coral and marine life. 

Kleindienst hopes the Heart of Europe project will be the catalyst for world-breaking firsts – including a record he aims to break this year. 

The last quarter of 2018, he said, will see the soft opening of the 488-room Portofino Hotel, located on the Main Europe Island, despite only breaking ground on the construction site this year. 

“No one has broken ground on a hotel then completed it the same year,” he said. “We want to show that it is possible. That anything is possible. That there is the ability to build a hotel in a year on an island."

Topics: Dubai The World Heart of Europe project Kleindienst Group The World Island Beach Club

Related

0
Business & Economy
Dubai’s Al-Habtoor eyes hotel and leisure business in Saudi Arabia
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s NEOM — a destination fit for a king

Latest updates

Singapore has 1MDB-linked jet, but no Malaysian request for its return
0
Life lessons from inspirational women: Abeer Nehme
0
Damac Properties ‘holds its nerve’ amid Dubai real estate slump — CFO
0
The hottest artists in the Arab world right now
0
German economy defies trade gloom with strong growth
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.