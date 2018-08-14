You are here

Hong Kong independence activist attacks Beijing at press club talk

Andy Chan, center, founder of the Hong Kong National Party, is surrounded by members of the media as he leaves the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Hong Kong on Tuesday, August 14. (AFP)
  Rival protesters gathered outside the venue and a small group of pro-independence activists clashed with police
  Hong Kong enjoys freedom of speech and assembly unseen on the mainland under a handover agreement between Britain and China
HONG KONG: Hong Kong independence activist Andy Chan attacked China as an empire trying to “annex” and “destroy” the city in a no-holds barred speech Tuesday at the city’s press club which Beijing wanted canceled.

Rival protesters gathered outside the venue and a small group of pro-independence activists clashed with police, saying they had been given no space for their rally, while dozens of pro-Beijing supporters chanted slogans including “gas the spies!”

Chan described Beijing as semi-autonomous Hong Kong’s “colonial master” in his speech to a packed audience at the city’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club.

“We are a nation that is quickly being annexed and destroyed by China,” he said, in a lunch address entitled “Hong Kong Nationalism: A Politically Incorrect Guide to Hong Kong under Chinese Rule.”

The Hong Kong office of China’s foreign ministry, which had requested the club pull the talk, quickly hit back.

“If the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents’ Club wouldn’t invite racists, anti-Semites, terrorists and Nazis to give speeches, why would the HKFCC, in Chinese territory, openly invite a leader of ‘Hong Kong independence’ to give speeches on ‘Hong Kong independence’?” it said in a statement.

The ministry accused the FCC of taking a stance by providing a platform for the independence movement and “touching the most sensitive nerves of 1.4 billion Chinese including the seven million Hong Kong comrades.”

The Hong Kong government said that while it backed freedom of speech and the press, allowing Chan to speak contravened the city’s mini-constitution and was “totally inappropriate and unacceptable.”

Hong Kong enjoys freedom of speech and assembly unseen on the mainland under a handover agreement between Britain and China.

But Beijing has become increasingly intolerant of any mention of independence for Hong Kong as President Xi Jinping emphasizes territorial integrity as key to China’s resurgence.

Pro-Beijing lawmakers Tuesday afternoon called for the club to be kicked out of its premises, which are leased to it by the government.

Chan said that he had been under increased “surveillance” by groups of people he did not know, who had been following him and knocking on his family’s door to take pictures of them in the lead-up to the speech.

Chan heads the tiny Hong Kong National Party and had slipped from public view in the last two years until police sought a ban on his party last month and Beijing sought to cancel his talk.

The club said Chan had been invited to give a lunch-time address because the issue of independence had been brought to the fore again by the potential ban, which would be a first for Hong Kong since it was handed back to China by Britain in 1997.

The FCC stood by its decision, saying that different views should be heard in any debate.

Any talk of independence infuriates Beijing even though it has limited support in the city.

Chan accused Beijing of “national cleansing” in Hong Kong, which he said was a “separate entity” with its own culture and way of life.

He called on Britain and the United States to help Hong Kong and said Taiwan was an inspiration for his party as it had gone from a dictatorship to a democracy.

China still sees self-ruling Taiwan as part of its territory, to be reunified by force if necessary.

Police last month requested the security bureau ban Chan’s party, saying it was a potential threat to national security and public safety. Chan’s party was given until September 4 to make representations.

Chan was also banned from standing for office in 2016.

Asked about whether Chan agreed with calls from some in the independence movement for radical action, he said he “condemned violence.”

Speaking to reporters after the event, Chan said it was a “good question” whether he would be able to make such public remarks again.

His talk was part of the FCC’s “club lunch” tradition which has seen an array of speakers, including Chinese officials, speak to members and the media.

Topics: Hong Kong China independence

London police treating London crash as terrorist incident

  Authorities said in a statement Tuesday that a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences
  Armed police immediately surrounded the silver car after it crashed at 7.37am
LONDON: London's Metropolitan Police say that they are treating the crash outside of Parliament, during the UK capital's busy rush hour period, as a terrorist incident.
Authorities said in a statement Tuesday that a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences.

British counter-terrorism police will lead the investigation into Tuesday’s car crash outside the UK parliament in London that injured “a number of pedestrians”, but Scotland Yard said it was still “keeping an open mind.”

“While we are keeping an open mind, the Met’s Counter-Terrorism Command is leading the investigation into the #Westminster incident,” the force said in a Twitter statement.

Two pedestrians were injured when a Ford FIesta crashed into barriers outside Britain’s Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, with armed police swooping in to arrest the driver, the police force said.

 

 

Several eyewitnesses said the driver's actions were deliberate.

“The car drove at speed into the barriers outside the House of Lords. There was a loud bang from the collision and a bit of smoke,” Ewelina Ochab said.

“The driver did not get out. The guards started screaming to people to move away.”

Jason Williams also saw a car moving at high speed.

“It looked deliberate. It didn’t look like an accident,” he said. "How do you do that by accident? It was a loud bang.”

“The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene,” the police statement said. “A number of pedestrians have been injured.”

None of the injuries are believed to be “life-threatening,” said police, who were yet to say if they suspected terrorism.

London Ambulance Service said they had treated two people at the scene for non-serious injuries and taken them to hospital.

Peter Rhodes, an assistant director of operations with the service, said: “We were called at 7.40am to reports of an incident on St Margaret Street, SW1. We sent a number of resources to the scene including three ambulance crews, responders in cars and an incident response officer.”

 

 

Armed police immediately surrounded the silver car after it crashed at 7.37am (06:37 GMT), pointing guns at the driver as he was removed from the vehicle, according to footage posted on Twitter.

Later images showed police holding the man, dressed in jeans and a black puffer jacket, in handcuffs as roads and Underground stations around parliament were sealed off.

Witness Ewalina Ochab told the Press Association that the incident “looked intentional.”

“I was walking on the other side. I heard some noise and someone screamed,” she said.

“I turned around and I saw a silver car driving very fast close to the railings, maybe even on the pavement.

“I think it looked intentional — the car drove at speed and toward the barriers.”

Westminster was the scene of a terror attack last year, when Khalid Masood, a 52-year-old British convert to Islam, drove a car at pedestrians on a bridge over the River Thames, before fatally stabbing a policeman on guard outside parliament.

The attack left five people dead and around 50 injured, and only ended when police shot Masood dead.

Britain endured a tumultuous period following the March 22 rampage, with four further terror attacks, including three in the capital at London Bridge, Finsbury Park and Parsons Green tube station.

Topics: UK Parliament

