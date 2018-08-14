You are here

Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar

The under-pressure currency touched the psychologically important mark during mid-morning Tuesday trade. (AFP)
MUMBAI: The Indian rupee hit a record low of 70 to the dollar on Tuesday as emerging market currencies are sold off by investors spooked by the Turkish financial crisis.

The under-pressure rupee touched 70.09 briefly during mid-morning trade as fears grow that the plight of Turkey’s lira will spread to other emerging countries.

South Africa, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and Russia have all seen their currencies slip over the past week because, like Turkey, they remain heavily dependent on foreign capital, especially the dollar.

The rupee has been on a downward spiral throughout 2018 after starting the year at 63.67.

India is a massive net importer of oil, securing more than two-thirds of its needs from abroad.

Analysts say the high crude prices are squeezing the Indian currency, making it less appealing to investors.

The fall in the rupee is leading to a widening of India’s current account deficit, when the value of imports exceeds the value of exports, they say.

Singapore has 1MDB-linked jet, but no Malaysian request for its return

SINGAPORE: Singapore police said on Tuesday an aircraft linked to an investigation into a multi-billion scandal at Malaysian state fund 1MDB is parked at the city-state’s Seletar Airport.
Singapore authorities had not previously confirmed that the $35-million private jet, which Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has said he is seeking to repossess, was in the city.
The aircraft is believed to be owned by fugitive financier Low Taek Jho.
Singapore police said they had not received any formal request from Malaysian authorities for the return of the aircraft.

