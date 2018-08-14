Beijing appeals to US for fairness under investment law

BEIJING: China appealed to Washington on Tuesday not to misuse security concerns to hamper business activity after President Donald Trump signed a law that expands the jurisdiction of an investment review panel.
The law signed Monday by Trump expands the authority of a government security panel to scrutinize foreign investments. It was prompted by complaints Chinese companies were taking advantage of gaps in US law and improperly obtaining technology and possibly sensitive information.
“The United States should treat Chinese investors objectively and fairly and avoid making a national security review an obstacle to Chinese-US enterprises’ investment cooperation,” said a Commerce Ministry statement.
Other governments including Germany and Britain also are uneasy about rising Chinese investment, the communist Beijing government’s behind-the-scenes role and acquisitions of technology that might have military uses or is seen as an important economic asset.
The US security panel, known as CFIUS, reviews foreign acquisitions of American assets for possible security threats. Critics say legislation governing its powers, last updated a decade ago, was antiquated and failed to take into account tactics used by some Chinese companies.
The legislation signed by Trump expands CFIUS jurisdiction to cover entities that might own a minority stake in a company that makes a purchase. It also gives CFIUS authority to prevent loss of sensitive personal information.
The legislation also gives CFIUS authority to initiate its own investigations instead of waiting for a buyer to seek approval.
Lawmakers who proposed the legislation last year expressed concern that Chinese companies were using joint ventures with foreign companies or minority stakes in ventures to gain access to sensitive technology.
Last month, a proposed Chinese purchase of a German power company was blocked when a state-owned utility bought the company instead. German news reports said Berlin also planned to block a Chinese acquisition of an engineering company but authorities said later that bid was withdrawn.
Also last month, Britain’s government announced a proposal to expand its powers to block foreign acquisitions that pose security concerns. It would apply to deals in which a foreign buyer acquires as little as 25 percent of a company.
Germany and other governments also complain their companies are barred from buying most Chinese assets at a time when China’s companies are in the midst of a multibillion-dollar global acquisition spree.
LONDON: Britain’s unemployment rate fell to its lowest in over 43 years in the three months to June and fewer workers made do with insecure jobs, but there was little upside for most as pay growth slowed to its weakest in nine months.
Tuesday’s official figures also showed the sharpest annual decline in the number of EU workers in Britain since 1997, continuing a trend seen since the 2016’s vote to leave the EU, and a pick-up in annual productivity growth.
Despite some positive elements, the figures painted a largely familiar picture of a tight labor market — including a record number of job vacancies — failing to translate into strong wage growth.
Britain’s economy warmed up a little in the second quarter from its winter slowdown of early 2018, official data showed last week, but there was no sign of an end to its lackluster performance in the run-up to next March’s Brexit.
“This will not be what the Bank of England will have wanted to see, as one of the justifications for (its) decision to hike rates earlier this month was that it was expecting wage growth to start lifting off.
This hasn’t happened yet,” said Emma-Lou Montgomery, an associate director at Fidelity International.
The BoE raised interest rates on Aug. 2 for only the second time since the financial crisis.
Tuesday’s data showed productivity grew at its fastest annual rate since late 2016 and the number of people whose main job was an insecure zero-hours contract fell by the most since 2000, the Office for National Statistics said.
The unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent in the April-June period, the Office for National Statistics said.
That was the lowest since the three months to February 1975 and beat economists’ forecasts in a Reuters poll for it to hold steady at a previous low of 4.2 percent.
The drop came despite a smaller-than-expected number of jobs created over the three-month period, 42,000 — less than half the average forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
Sterling briefly rose above $1.28 against a broadly weaker dollar, as Tuesday’s data helped a struggling pound move away from 13-month lows plumbed last week.
Total annual wage growth slowed to a nine-month low of 2.4 percent, below forecasts for it to hold at 2.5 percent.
The ONS said changes to the timing of annual bonus payments was partly responsible.
Excluding bonuses, pay growth fell to 2.7 percent, well below the 4 percent rate typical before the financial crisis a decade ago.
Output per hour worked grew by 1.5 percent year-on-year in the April-June period, the biggest increase since late 2016 after a 0.9 percent rise in the first quarter of 2018.
With less than eight months until Britain is due to leave the European Union, the ONS data showed an acceleration of EU nationals leaving Britain’s workforce.
In the second quarter there were 2.35 million EU nationals working in Britain, down 86,000 on a year ago, the largest fall since records began.
“Shortages are already hampering firms’ ability to compete and create jobs, so it’s vital that the UK pursues an open and controlled post-Brexit immigration policy,” Matthew Percival, head of employment at the Confederation of British Industry, said.
The number of nationals from the eight East European countries that joined the EU in 2004 fell by 117,000, an 11.7 percent drop on the year. That was partly offset by a 54,000 increase in Romanians and Bulgarians.
The number of workers employed on often-precarious zero-hours contracts fell to 780,000, or 2.4 percent of the workforce, the lowest since 2015.