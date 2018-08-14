You are here

  • Home
  • Italy motorway bridge collapses over Genoa, at least 30 dead
﻿

Italy motorway bridge collapses over Genoa, at least 30 dead

1 / 4
A section of a viaduct on the A10 motorway collapsed on August 14, 2018 in Genoa. (Reuters)
2 / 4
A section of a viaduct on the A10 motorway collapsed on August 14, 2018 in Genoa. (Reuters)
3 / 4
A section of a viaduct on the A10 motorway collapsed on August 14, 2018 in Genoa. (Reuters)
4 / 4
A section of a viaduct on the A10 motorway collapsed on August 14, 2018 in Genoa. (AFP/ HO / PAOLA PIRRERA)
Updated 44 sec ago
Reuters
0

Italy motorway bridge collapses over Genoa, at least 30 dead

  • An witness told Sky Italia television he saw "eight or nine" vehicles on the bridge when it collapsed in what he said was an "apocalyptic scene"
  • The head of the local ambulance service said there were "dozens of dead", Italian news agency Adnkronos reported
Updated 44 sec ago
Reuters
0

GENOA: At least 22 people were killed on Tuesday when a giant motorway bridge collapsed in the Italian city of Genoa, with more feared dead in what one official described as an "immense tragedy".
The collapse, which saw a vast stretch of the A10 freeway tumble on to railway lines in the northern port city, came as the bridge was undergoing maintenance work, and the country's deputy transport minister warned the death toll could climb further.
"Unfortunately I can confirm that 22 are dead, and it's a number that's likely to rise," Edoardo Rixi told Italian television.
Rescuers scouring through the wreckage, strewn among shrubland and train tracks, said there were "dozens" of victims, while images from the scene showed an entire carriageway plunged to the ground.
Cars and trucks were tangled in the rubble and nearby buildings damaged by vast chunks of concrete, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.
Angelo Borrelli, head of the Civil Protection service which manages disaster areas, told reporters in Rome that an additional 13 people had been injured.

Aerial footage showed more than 200 metres (650 feet) of the viaduct, known locally as the Morandi bridge, completely destroyed.
The Italian fire service said that the bridge, located in an industrial area in the west of the city, collapsed at around noon (1000 GMT).
"I'm following with the utmost apprehension what is happening in Genoa and what looks like it could be an immense tragedy," Transport and Infrastructure minister Danilo Toninelli said on Twitter.
A fire service spokesperson told AFP that the bridge had mostly fallen on rail tracks 100 metres below and that cars and trucks had fallen with the rubble.
"Firefighters are working together and teams of rescuers and police sniffer dogs have been mobilised," emergency services said on Twitter.

The cause of the disaster was not immediately clear, although weather services in the Liguria region where Genoa is situated had issued a storm warning Tuesday morning.
The national motorways body said on its website that "maintenance works were being carried out on the base of the viaduct", adding that a crane had been moved on site to assist the work.
Shares in Italian company Atlantia, which runs much of Italy's motorway network including the collapsed stretch of the A10, plunged on the Milan stock exchange after the news.
They were down 9.7 percent at 22.48 euros in mid-afternoon trading, having earlier been temporarily suspended when their slide exceeded 10 percent.
European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker in a statement expressed "my deepest sympathy and sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have died, and to the Italian people."
Genoa, home to half a million people, is located between the sea and the mountains of northwestern Italy.
Its rugged terrain means that motorways that run through the city and the surrounding area are characterised by long viaducts and tunnels.
The Morandi viaduct, completed in 1967, overspans dozens of railway lines as well as an industrial zone housing several factories.
One factory, immediately next to one of the viaduct's support columns, was virtually empty on Tuesday due to a national holiday, and seems to have sustained minimal damage.
Tuesday's incident is the latest in a string of bridge collapses in Italy, a country prone to damage from seismic activity but where infrastructure generally is showing the effects of economic stagnation.
In March last year, a couple were killed when a motorway overpass collapsed on their car near Ancona on the country's Adriatic coast.
A pensioner died in October 2016 when his car was crushed by a collapsing bridge over a dual carriageway between Milan and Lecco.
That incident was blamed on bureaucratic bungling which led to a fatal delay in the bridge being closed after it was reported to be showing significant cracks.

Topics: Italy genoa Europe disaster

Related

0
World
Italy refuses safe harbor to charity ship carrying migrants
0
World
Hundreds hurt as Spain festival promenade collapses

Trump calls former ‘Apprentice’ star turned White House aide a ‘dog’

Updated 14 August 2018
Reuters
0

Trump calls former ‘Apprentice’ star turned White House aide a ‘dog’

  • Manigault Newman wrote the tell-all book ‘Unhinged,’ describing her year at the White House before her firing last December
  • Manigault Newman said that, if asked, she would give her recordings to the US Special Counsel’s Office investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election
Updated 14 August 2018
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, calling her a “dog” as his fellow former reality TV star continued to publicly release recordings from her time in Trump’s orbit.
Their escalating feud was sparked by the release of a tell-all book, “Unhinged,” by the former contestant on Trump’s “The Apprentice,” describing her year at the White House before her firing last December. Manigault Newman had been one of the Republican president’s most prominent black supporters.
In recent days, she has released audio of her firing by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and of a call from Trump in which he says he did not know about her dismissal.
On Tuesday, CBS News released another recording it said was unverified but appeared to be Manigault Newman and several Trump campaign aides in October 2016 discussing the potential fallout from a tape of Trump using a racial epithet during the taping of “The Apprentice.”
CBS News’ parent company, CBS Corp, owns Simon and Schuster Inc, which published her book. CBS said the book also describes the conversation.
Trump on Monday denied the existence of any such tape, citing the show’s former producer, Mark Burnett. Some of the aides on the latest tape also denied the conversation.
Reuters could not verify any of the recordings, and Burnett could not immediately be reached for comment.
On Twitter on Tuesday, Trump wrote, “When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!”
Critics condemned Trump for what they said were racial and sexist undertones.
“The president of the United States is calling a woman of color a dog? ... How dare he call anyone a dog?” Democratic US Representative Frederica Wilson, who is also an African-American, told CNN.
Asked whether Trump’s language was appropriate, White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway did not answer directly but told Fox News she had never heard Trump “issue a racial slur about anyone.”
Trump brought on Manigault Newman, previously known for repeatedly being fired on NBC’s “The Apprentice,” as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison.
Manigault Newman has dismissed any legal concerns about taping conversations. On Monday, she told MSNBC that, if asked, she would give her recordings to the US Special Counsel’s Office investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion by the Trump campaign.
Russia has denied meddling in the election and Trump has repeatedly called the Mueller probe a witch hunt.

Topics: Donald Trump Omarosa Manigault Newman

Related

0
World
Rain pouring, Trump rages on Twitter and hangs with bikers
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Liars, Leakers and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy

Latest updates

Hajj history comes to life
0
Lebanon’s Hariri says government formation may take more time
0
Turkey’s Erdogan vows US boycott, but diplomats resume talks
0
King Salman receives Egypt president El-Sisi in Neom
0
Family killed by Houthi bombing in Hajjah province - Yemeni army
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.