Ben Stokes found not guilty of affray after brawl outside nightclub

Ben Stokes outside court with his wife during the week-long trial. (AFP)
  • England all-rounder free once again to concentrate on cricket.
  • Stokes claimed he acted in self-defence after the September brawl in Bristol.
England all-rounder Ben Stoke is once again free to concentrate on cricket after he was found not guilty of affray after a week-long court case.
Since last September the 27-year-old has been in the spotlight having been involved in a fight outside a Bristol nightclub. The incident led to his being unavailable for England’s Ashes tour and has cast a shadow over one of the sport’s best players.
During the court case the prosecution alleged he hit two men after a row outside a nightclub in the city. But Stokes told the jury: “All my actions were in self-defense and fearing for my safety.”
Stokes’s lawyer had questioned if his client had been the focus of the prosecution because of his status.
The jury at Bristol crown court acquitted the 27-year old England star and he will now be available for the rest of the side’s five-match series against India, having starred in the first-Test victory at Edgbaston. 

England won the second Test at Lord's without him and he was left out of the squad for the third Test, named while the court case was still continuing. But as soon as the verdict was announced England added Stokes tn the sqaud and he is expected to play in the clash at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. 

