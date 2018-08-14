GFH reveals boost in first-half profits

Shaza Makkah opens doors in holy city

Shaza Hotels, a luxury hotel brand that embraces the cultures of the Middle East, is making its debut in the holy city of Makkah with the opening of Shaza Makkah. The hotel is located within the precincts of Al-Masjid Al-Haram and the new Jabal Ka’aba district.

“Respectful luxury, serenity that soothes the soul and a contemporary interpretation of the Arabian motifs form the core of design at Shaza Makkah,” said a press release.

“The thoughtfully crafted 251 rooms and suites at Shaza Makkah are enhanced by many having beautiful views of the Holy Mosque. Small by choice, the hotel’s bespoke services and restaurants and meeting spaces add a new dimension to the experience. Shaza Makkah epitomizes the essence of the Shaza brand, dedicated to offering a unique luxury hospitality experience inspired by the legendary traditions of the famous Silk Route.”

Khalid Saud Abu Haimed, chief executive officer of Sulaiman Abdulaziz Al-Rajhi Real Estate Investments Company, said: “We are delighted to open Shaza Makkah Hotel which will be the crown jewel property for Al-Rajhi Investments’ portfolio of real estate assets. This is our third hotel opening in Makkah, among the other projects in our development pipeline and I am certain, similar to our other hotels, Shaza Makkah will become the permanent and distinguishing destination for guests visiting Makkah.”

Simon Coombs, president and CEO of Shaza Hotels, said: “Opening of Shaza Makkah marks a key milestone for Shaza Hotels. We are honored to partner with Al-Rajhi Investments in opening their flagship hotel in the holy city of Makkah. It is our endeavor to create a new approach, one of handcrafted guest experiences in an oasis of calm. In tune with the potential of Vision 2030, Shaza Hotels will strive to create distinctive hotels in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Salim Khan, head of asset management — hotels at Al-Rajhi Investments, said: “Having 251 keys as compared to other hotels with larger inventories in the central area, will give us the leverage to target the optimum business mix with strong focus on distinctive quality of services that would be provided to the guests.”

Shaza Makkah is part of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) and offers its guests unique experiences with Shaza Discovery loyalty program. The program includes more than 10 million members, across 35 brands, and encompassing over 550 upscale and luxury hotels with 110,000 rooms across 76 different countries.