GFH reveals boost in first-half profits

GFH Financial Group has announced that net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $72.5 million in the first six months of 2018, a 16.7 percent increase from the same period a year earlier. The group also reported a consolidated net profit of $73.4 million in the first half of the year, a rise of 12.1 percent.
Net profit attributable to shareholders for the second quarter increased by 19.2 percent to $36 million. Consolidated net profit during the quarter rose to $36.5 million, an increase of 14.1 percent.
Earnings per share for first half of the year was 2.02 cents, compared with 2.51 cents in the first six months of 2017. Earnings per share for the second quarter was 1 cent, compared with 1.22 cents in the same period of 2017.
Total consolidated revenues in the first half, grew by 12.5 percent to $124.2 million, primarily from revenues generated by its investment-banking business. This included income generated from investment placements for private equity and real-estate transactions. Consolidated revenues for the second quarter stood at $63.7 million, an increase of 4.8 percent.
Profit before impairment allowance for the first half of the year was $79.1 million, an increase of 34.1 percent. Consolidated operating profit for the second quarter increased by 23.5 percent to $40.5 million. Total operating expenses for the first half fell to $45.1 million from $51.4 million. Operating expenses for the second quarter dropped to $23.2 million from $28 million a year earlier.
Equity attributable to shareholders was $1.11 billion for the first half, compared with $1.14 billion a year ago. The total assets of the group increased by 10.3 percent to $4.3 billion.
“We are pleased with the continued growth in profitably for the first half of 2018,” said GFH Chairman Jassim Alseddiqi. “Enhanced results and revenue generation for the period were supported by increased contributions from the group’s investment-banking business, where it continues to demonstrate a strong ability to identify and bring to the market unique investment opportunities.”
Hisham Alrayes, the group’s CEO, added “In line with the Group’s strategy, the ongoing growth in our investment-banking business continues to drive enhanced results and profitably. In particular, during the period, improvements in income generation came from a number of strategic deals, including our landmark investment in the UAE-based Entertainer, and a notable trophy real-estate asset in Chicago.”
Shaza Makkah opens doors in holy city
Shaza Hotels, a luxury hotel brand that embraces the cultures of the Middle East, is making its debut in the holy city of Makkah with the opening of Shaza Makkah. The hotel is located within the precincts of Al-Masjid Al-Haram and the new Jabal Ka’aba district.
“Respectful luxury, serenity that soothes the soul and a contemporary interpretation of the Arabian motifs form the core of design at Shaza Makkah,” said a press release.
“The thoughtfully crafted 251 rooms and suites at Shaza Makkah are enhanced by many having beautiful views of the Holy Mosque. Small by choice, the hotel’s bespoke services and restaurants and meeting spaces add a new dimension to the experience. Shaza Makkah epitomizes the essence of the Shaza brand, dedicated to offering a unique luxury hospitality experience inspired by the legendary traditions of the famous Silk Route.”
Khalid Saud Abu Haimed, chief executive officer of Sulaiman Abdulaziz Al-Rajhi Real Estate Investments Company, said: “We are delighted to open Shaza Makkah Hotel which will be the crown jewel property for Al-Rajhi Investments’ portfolio of real estate assets. This is our third hotel opening in Makkah, among the other projects in our development pipeline and I am certain, similar to our other hotels, Shaza Makkah will become the permanent and distinguishing destination for guests visiting Makkah.”
Simon Coombs, president and CEO of Shaza Hotels, said: “Opening of Shaza Makkah marks a key milestone for Shaza Hotels. We are honored to partner with Al-Rajhi Investments in opening their flagship hotel in the holy city of Makkah. It is our endeavor to create a new approach, one of handcrafted guest experiences in an oasis of calm. In tune with the potential of Vision 2030, Shaza Hotels will strive to create distinctive hotels in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
Salim Khan, head of asset management — hotels at Al-Rajhi Investments, said: “Having 251 keys as compared to other hotels with larger inventories in the central area, will give us the leverage to target the optimum business mix with strong focus on distinctive quality of services that would be provided to the guests.”
Shaza Makkah is part of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) and offers its guests unique experiences with Shaza Discovery loyalty program. The program includes more than 10 million members, across 35 brands, and encompassing over 550 upscale and luxury hotels with 110,000 rooms across 76 different countries.