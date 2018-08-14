You are here

Samaa News: Iran is wishing Pakistan a Happy Independence Day

Updated 14 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
Samaa News: Iran is wishing Pakistan a Happy Independence Day

Updated 14 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
August 14: Samaa News report by Samaa Web Desk states that neighbouring country Iran has put up banners on its roads and metro trains to congratulate Pakistan on its 72nd Independence Day. The country's metro trains and screens are displaying congratulatory messages to promote friendly ties between the two countries.

Militant killed in Pakistan

Updated 06 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
Militant killed in Pakistan

Updated 06 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country's restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.

