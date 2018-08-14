You are here

  • Home
  • Radio Pakistan: Radio Pakistan celebrating birthday on Independence Day
﻿

Radio Pakistan: Radio Pakistan celebrating birthday on Independence Day

Radio Pakistan is celebrating its birthday on the eve of Independence Day on Tuesday. (AFP/photo)
Updated 14 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

Radio Pakistan: Radio Pakistan celebrating birthday on Independence Day

Updated 14 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

August 14: Radio Pakistan states that Radio Pakistan is celebrating its birthday on the eve of Independence Day on Tuesday.  Radio Pakistan came into being along with Pakistan and it has a privilege to announce the Independence of Pakistan from British India on 14th August 1947.  

Read More I

Militant killed in Pakistan

Updated 06 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

Militant killed in Pakistan

  • (Shutterstock)
Updated 06 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.

Read More I

Latest updates

Pennsylvania priests molested over 1,000 children: Report
0
Hajj 2018: What’s on pilgrims’ bucket lists
0
Saudi Vision 2030 ‘will boost competitiveness,’ WEF says
0
Abadi faces US wrath at U-turn on Iran sanctions
0
Saudi minister endorses Arab News-Facebook cooperation for Hajj coverage
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.