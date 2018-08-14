August 14: Radio Pakistan states that Radio Pakistan is celebrating its birthday on the eve of Independence Day on Tuesday. Radio Pakistan came into being along with Pakistan and it has a privilege to announce the Independence of Pakistan from British India on 14th August 1947.
Radio Pakistan: Radio Pakistan celebrating birthday on Independence Day
Updated 14 August 2018
0
Radio Pakistan: Radio Pakistan celebrating birthday on Independence Day
Updated 06 August 2018
0
Militant killed in Pakistan
- (Shutterstock)
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.
Print EditionRead pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.