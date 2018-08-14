August 13: The News report by Web Desk states that in reverence of Pakistan’s 71st Independence Day, Pakistan Air Force has unveiled a new song on Monday, to revive the zest within the public of serving their country. Released on the eve of Independence Day, the song is titled ‘Ay Watan Terey Liyay’ and is brought to life by the vocals of acclaimed singer Khadeeja Haider.
The News: PAF rejuvenates spirits with new song ahead of Independence Day
Updated 14 August 2018
Militant killed in Pakistan
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.
