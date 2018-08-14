August 13: Urdu Point report by Sumaira FH states that the students of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro will bring out a rally along with 300 meters long national flag tomorrow in connection with the Independence Day celebrations. Prior to rally of the students, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqailiy will hoist national flag at a ceremony outside the administration blacok.
Urdu Point: 'Independence Day Rally' With 300 Meters Long National Flag To Be Taken Out At Mehran University Of Engineering And Technology Jamshoro
Updated 14 August 2018
0
Urdu Point: 'Independence Day Rally' With 300 Meters Long National Flag To Be Taken Out At Mehran University Of Engineering And Technology Jamshoro
Updated 06 August 2018
0
Militant killed in Pakistan
- (Shutterstock)
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.
Print EditionRead pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.