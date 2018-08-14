Urdu Point: 'Independence Day Rally' With 300 Meters Long National Flag To Be Taken Out At Mehran University Of Engineering And Technology Jamshoro

You are here

﻿

University of Karachi students celebrate with a large national flag on Independence Day in Karachi on August 14, 2018. (AFP)
August 13: Urdu Point report by Sumaira FH states that the students of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro will bring out a rally along with 300 meters long national flag tomorrow in connection with the Independence Day celebrations. Prior to rally of the students, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqailiy will hoist national flag at a ceremony outside the administration blacok.

