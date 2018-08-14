Mangobaaz: 100 Pakistani Voices United for This Unique Azadi Song and It’s AMAZING

August 13: Mangobaaz states that this time around last year, a new music platform was introduced – except that it was a tad bit different from the usual ones. Strepsils Stereo came onto the scene with the art of Acapella. The first installment gave us a rendition of “Khayal Rakhna“ featuring known artists such as Ali Noor, Rachel Vicajji, Zoe Vicajji, Sara Haider and Ahsan Pervaiz. The song was an instant hit on charts across the country and was appreciated even by music lovers across the border.

