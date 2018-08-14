DOHA: A 23-year-old Nepalese World Cup laborer in Qatar died Tuesday while working on one of the venues for the 2022 tournament, officials in Doha announced in a statement.
An investigation has been launched after the man was killed “while working at the Al Wakrah Stadium project site,” Qatar’s World Cup organizing body, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said.
“His next of kin has been informed and the relevant Qatari and Nepali authorities have been notified,” said the committee in a statement posted on its website.
“An investigation has been launched and further details about the incident will be released in due course.”
It added that it “shares its deepest condolences with the family at this time.”
No further details about the incident were given.
Al Wakrah is one of the eight venues proposed for the controversial Qatar World Cup in four years’ time and was designed by renowned architect Zaha Hadid.
Previously, another Nepalese laborer also died at Al Wakrah while working.
Anil Kumar Pasman, 29, lost his life after being struck by a lorry in October 2016 at the venue.
Tuesday’s tragedy follows the death at a Qatar World Cup venue of British construction worker Zac Cox, who plunged to his death at the Khalifa International Stadium in January 2017.
A subsequent inquest by a British coroner accused managers of providing the 40-year-old with substandard equipment and said the working environment was “downright dangerous.”
Qatari World Cup officials and European construction companies at Khalifa were also criticized for the lack of information provided to Cox’s family.
Qatar’s World Cup has long been dogged by allegations of mistreatment of workers, with one union claiming 1,200 people had been killed working on projects for the 2022 tournament, a claim denied by officials in Doha.
Qatar World Cup worker dies at 2022 stadium
Qatar World Cup worker dies at 2022 stadium
DOHA: A 23-year-old Nepalese World Cup laborer in Qatar died Tuesday while working on one of the venues for the 2022 tournament, officials in Doha announced in a statement.
Abadi faces US wrath at U-turn on Iran sanctions
- Iran has maintained close ties to Iraq's government since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein, Tehran's archenemy
- The administration says the renewed sanctions are meant to pressure Tehran to halt its alleged support for international terrorism
BAGHDAD: Failure by Iraq to comply fully with tough new US economic sanctions against Iran would be insane, analysts told Arab News on Tuesday.
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi risked incurring US wrath after contradicting himself in the space of a few hours over whether his country would comply.
Amid diplomatic maneuvers, as he negotiates for a second term in office after divisive and contested elections, Abadi offended both Tehran and Washington with conflicting statements on the US sanctions, which were reimposed last week.
First, the prime minister said that while Iraq disapproved of the new sanctions, it would reluctantly comply. “We don’t support the sanctions because they are a strategic error, but we will comply with them,” he said.
“Our economic situation is also difficult and we sympathize with Iran. But. at the same time, I will not make grand slogans that destroy my people and my country just to make certain people happy.”
His position provoked anger in Iran. An intended visit to Tehran on Tuesday to discuss the issue was canceled, and Abadi’s office denied that the visit had even been planned.
There was also criticism inside Iraq, especially from groups close to Tehran, such as the Asaib Ahl Al-Haq and Badr paramilitary movements.
Within hours, however, Abadi had reversed his position. “I did not say we abide by the sanctions, I said we abide by not using dollars in transactions. We have no other choice,” Abadi told a news conference in Baghdad.
Asked if Baghdad would stop imports of commodities, appliances and equipment by government companies from Iran, he said the matter was still being reviewed. “We honestly have not made any decision regarding this issue until now,” he said.
Michael Knights, the Lafer Fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, told Arab News: “Iraq can’t afford to be cut off from the dollar-based global financial system, so it makes sense to avoid sanctioned Iranian financial entities. Iraq should also protect its dollar reserves.
“These are the only sane options for a country that desperately needs international investment.”
Iraq is the second-largest purchaser of Iranian non-oil exports, and bought about $6 billion worth of goods in 2017. It also buys Iranian-generated electricity to deal with chronic power cuts that have been a key factor sparking mass protests in recent weeks.
On Tuesday, the British renewable energy investor Quercus became the latest major company to pull out of Iran as a result of the new sanctions.
It halted construction of $570 million solar power plant in Iran, which would have been the sixth-largest in the world.