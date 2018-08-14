You are here

We are grateful to King Salman and the crown prince for excellent Hajj arrangements

Md. Noor Rahman Sheikh
Updated 15 August 2018
  • The government and the people of India are grateful to King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Hajj Minister Dr. Mohammed Salih Bentin for making excellent arrangements for Hajj 2018
  • The presence of over 3 million Indian expatriates in the Kingdom, of which about 1.2 million are in the Western Region, has also immensely contributed to economic and socio-cultural ties between the two countries
JEDDAH: On the occasion of India’s 72nd Independence Day, I extend warm greetings to my fellow Indians living in the Western Region of the Kingdom.
We achieved our independence after much struggle and sacrifice by our countless freedom fighters. Their sacrifices motivate all Indians to love our country and be forever willing to sacrifice, even our lives, for its honor and integrity. This is also an occasion to glorify our great Indian culture and tradition which has impressed the whole world.
This year, in the context of India’s 72nd Independence Day and as a tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, an exclusive exhibition of “khadi” products has also been organized at the consulate premises on Aug. 15 after the flag-raising ceremony.
As Hajj is in full swing now, on this occasion, I would also like to wish all pilgrims, including those from India, a pleasant, safe and comfortable Hajj.
India and Saudi Arabia enjoy excellent relations which reflect their centuries-old economic and socio-cultural ties. With the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia in April 2016 and subsequent high-level visits, the level of bilateral engagement between the two countries reached new heights. As India was the guest-of-honor country at the 32nd Janadriyah Festival this year, that has also further strengthened our relations. The presence of over 3 million Indian expatriates in the Kingdom, of which about 1.2 million are in the Western Region, has also immensely contributed to economic and socio-cultural ties between the two countries. The increase in mutual business delegations is also a welcome trend.
The government and the people of India are grateful to King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Hajj Minister Dr. Mohammed Salih Bentin for making excellent arrangements for Hajj 2018. This year, 175,025 Indian nationals will be performing Hajj, which is the highest number from India so far. The government of India remains committed to partnering closely with Saudi Arabia to work toward a very successful Hajj 2018.
We would also like to thank the Saudi Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Labor and Interior and the authorities of Jawazat, Tarheel and other concerned agencies who have always provided the best possible assistance to us for the welfare of the Indian community in the Kingdom.
The Indian Consulate in Jeddah has also strengthened its grievance redressal mechanism. The consulate is now able to issue new passports within three working days. We remain committed to extending our best possible services to the Indian community in the Western Region of Saudi Arabia and also working closely with the Kingdom for an enhanced bilateral relationship between India and Saudi Arabia.

Md. Noor Rahman Sheikh is India’s Consul General in Jeddah.

Hajj 2018: What’s on pilgrims’ bucket lists

Masjid Quba in Madinah is a favorite destination for Hajj pilgrims, according to tour guides. Below: The Cave of Hira, Al-Baqi’ cemetery and the Prophet’s Chamber allow visitors to step back in time. (Getty Images)
Updated 40 min 28 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassem
0

Hajj 2018: What’s on pilgrims’ bucket lists

  • A number of companies in Makkah and Madinah help people organize their trips, making sure they cover the important sites in the two holy cities
  • Most of the sites in the two holy cities are spiritual, giving pilgrims a sense of the prophecies
Updated 40 min 28 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassem
0

RIYADH: Hajj is one of the biggest dreams of every Muslim’s life, and pilgrims looking forward to their stay in Makkah and Madinah say a bucket list is the best way to plan the trip. 

Most of the sites in the two holy cities are spiritual, giving pilgrims a sense of the prophecies. Standing in the places of the Holy Prophet transports them back to the past as if they lived those incredible moments. 

A number of companies in Makkah and Madinah help people organize their trips, making sure they cover the important sites in the two holy cities.

Sayed Shafei, an operation manager for City Sightseeing, a tour company in Madinah and worldwide, told Arab News: “We offer a special tour with a multilingual tour guide presented in eight languages. We also offer 24-hour tickets. We have scheduled tourism trips starting from the Prophet’s Mosque to 12 destinations every 30 minutes. The whole trip lasts for 14 hours a day.” 

Asked about the most popular requests, Shafei said: “Our customers always ask to visit Masjid Quba, the Sayed Al-Shuhada Mosque in Uhud, which is considered a vital historic landmark of Madinah, and Al-Qiblatain Mosque.” 

Most of the group’s customers are from East Asia, but many also visit from Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia, the US and Europe.

Munirah Al-Jebreen, an English instructor at Princess Noura University who will perform Hajj this year, told Arab News her bucket list began with an online search. 

“I found a travel guide on Google that has all the best sites in Madinah and Makkah, so I decided to visit Uthman ibn Affan’s Farm and Well in Madinah, the Holy Qur’an exhibition, and one of the most important places I want to visit is the grave of the Holy Prophet,” she said.

The area between the Prophet’s Chamber, which holds his grave, and the Mimbar is known as the Rawdah, which is actually the Garden of Paradise. It is presently distinguished by a green carpet.

Al-Jebreen also listed some of her planned tour destinations in Makkah, including the Cave of Hira, where the Holy Prophet meditated frequently during the first 40 years of his life and the site of the first revelation. 

She will also visit Bilal Mosque and Mount Abu Qubais and, finally, will try Al-Garmushi, one of the famous traditional restaurants in Makkah. 

