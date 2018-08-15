Know your Arab jewelry designers

Bella Hadid ‘unrecognizable’ in Versace campaign

LONDON: Supermodel Bella Hadid just dropped an image from a new campaign for Versace. Fans were quick to note the 21-year-old American-Palestinian model “looked different” in the image, with some suggesting an uncanny resemblance to sister Gigi Hadid in the campaign.

“I thought you were @gigihadid for a second,” wrote @weirdosdelrey.

“She doesn’t look like herself!! Too much editing,” added @tala_fuqaha.

“You’re almost unrecognizable,”@_abhipsha__ said.

The image shared on social media features Bella flanked by two other models. It is actually part of the Italian fashion house’s longest-ever advertising image featuring 54 models, including sister Gigi, standing side by side. The Versace fall-winter campaign “symbolizes inclusivity, a key value for artistic director @Donatella_Versace and her vision for the brand.”

The campaign, hashtagged #TheClansOfVersace, is “a true representation of clans that embody everything Versace stands for — diversity expressed together with innovation in the fearless representation of what it means to be daring.”

Bella, whose real name is Isabella Khair Hadid, is dressed in the brand’s yellow and blue layered skirt paired with a matching scarf and white T-shirt.

“I couldn’t tell you how much I love the @versace family and how happy I am to be a part of this campaign. Thank you to my forever idols #StevenMeisel & @donatella_versace… Love!!!!” Bella wrote alongside the image.

Donatella, the vice president of Versace Group, was quick to return the love. “We love you too,” she wrote in the comments section.

In a video posted on Instagram recently, the Hadid sisters and Kaia Gerber joined Versace to reveal the correct pronunciation of the luxury brand’s name. Rather than “Versa-chay,” the models speak one after the other in the clip to point out the label is actually pronounced: “Versa-chee.”

Meanwhile, Bella recently put an end to months of speculation regarding the status of her relationship with The Weeknd when the on-off couple were spotted attending Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party together. A source told US Weekly that the duo is “great and happy together now.”

Bella and the “Call Out My Name” singer, 28, previously dated for nearly two years before splitting in November 2016. They began to fuel relationship rumors again when they were seen together at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.