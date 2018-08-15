Al-Hilal’s Omar Abdulrahman will ‘light up’ Saudi Pro League says former colleague

LONDON: Al-Hilal have signed a “freak” of a player in Omar Abdulrahman, one who will light up the Saudi Pro League this season, according to a former colleague who does wonder though if the time would have been right for the UAE playmaker to transfer his talent to Europe.
Abdulrahman joined the League champions Al-Hilal on a season-long loan deal costing $17 million, the second highest loan fee ever paid for a player. The move means Abdulraham will play in Riyadh, the city of his birth, and show he is comfortable doing it outside the comfort zone of Al-Ain, where he has spent the past 10 years. He is in line to make his debut in the Super Cup final against Al-Ittihad in London on Saturday.
“The kid is a freak, he is an unbelievable talent,” said Liam Weeks, the English performance analyst who worked with the 26-year-old at Al-Ain. “His passing ability, his vision, his execution is world class. He’s got the flair, he can see a picture and bring others into the game that no other players sees.”
Abdulraham is the most talented player in the Middle East and was named the Asian Player of the Year in 2016. He has been coveted by clubs in England, France and Germany, but he has always resisted and stayed put in his adopted home of Al-Ain. Weeks feels he has the ability to shine in one of the top leagues and should have used this opportunity to export his talent.
“I’m really disappointed he’s not gone to Europe,” Weeks said. “I thought it was a perfect opportunity to go to Europe and test himself against the very best, whether in Spain, in Holland, in Germany or in the UK, a better league, a more physical league to see if he can do it. When I go home (to England) people know who Abdulrahman is. They’ve seen videos of him and he’s an iconic because of his hair and his style. People often say, ‘How is the kid with the fuzzy hair doing?’ They mean Omar. He has a lot of fans around the world.”
There have been claims that Abdulrahman enjoys being a big fish in a small pond and that he is so well financially rewarded by Al-Ain that he saw little point moving elsewhere.
“He has a lot that he owes the UAE, Al-Ain and Sheikh Hazza (bin Zayed),” said Weeks. “Sheikh Hazza brought him to the UAE from Yemen, brought his entire family over and gave them citizenship. He’s got two brothers who play for Al-Ain and that maybe has something to do with why he has stayed.”
Abdulrahman, 26, was out of contract this summer and although he signed a new deal at Al-Ain, Weeks feels the fact he was banned for breaking a curfew in the Gulf Cup while on UAE duty may have played a part in his decision to end, albeit temporarily, his unbroken stint in the UAE Pro League and try his luck in the Saudi Pro League.
“He’s got a bit of bad press in the UAE after the Gulf Cup, so maybe that was part of the decision,” said Weeks.
Al-Ain’s loss is certainly Al-Hilal’s gain and Weeks’ mouth waters of the prospect of Abdulrahman lining up in a side already packed with talent.
“He will do very well there,” Weeks said. “Al-Hilal are the powerhouses in Saudi football. They have (Omar) Khribin, (Carlos) Eduardo and their runs with Abdulrahman providing the ammunition is going to be an exciting prospect.”
Weeks worked closely with Abdulrahman at Al-Ain, passing on key stats about his performances in training and in games and found him a very grounded individual.
“He’s a very down-to-earth person,” Weeks said. “He’s very focussed on his football, very polite, he looks after himself. He’ll always greet you with a warm welcome.”
While his talent is not in question, Weeks is warning supporters not to expect too much, too soon from the left-footed magician as he has been struggling with injury.
“I think fitness and injury wise there are concerns,” said Weeks. “His last game was the beginning of May. He’s not been training properly with Al-Ain or the national team and has had three months of work with just a fitness instructor in the gym. Hopefully they don’t rush him into things and give him a pre-season before he starts.”
Solid start in Asian Games for ‘work in progress’ Saudi Arabia
- Saudi Arabian coach Saad Al-Shehri promised his U23 side will improve after goalless draw
- Young Falcons are back in action on Friday, against Myanmar
JAKARTA: Saudi Arabian coach Saad Al-Shehri promised his U23 side will find their scoring boots after twice striking the woodwork on Wednesday night during a scoreless draw with Iran in the opening match of their Asian Games campaign in Indonesia.
At the Wibawa Mukti Stadium, the Young Falcons demonstrated impressive technique, particularly the midfield pairing of Al-Shabab’s Nasser Al-Omran and Al-Ahli’s Yousef Al-Harbi, but ultimately failed to take their chances against an Iran side happy to defend deep and play on the counter-attack.
“We played well, but not very well,” said coach Al-Shehri. “With the players we have, a better result was possible. The first match of any tournament is difficult and we played against a team who have a strong defense and implement fast transitions. We made three or four chances to score, so cannot be too disappointed. This is just the start though and we have at least two more matches. Now we must improve — and we will.”
As early as the sixth minute, Al-Qadisiyah striker Haroune Camara showed glimpses of why national team coach Juan Antonio Pizzi had been tempted to take him to the World Cup this summer.
The strapping 20-year-old outmuscled two Iranian defenders before rounding the goalkeeper, but his shot at goal was bundled on to the post by a back-tracking defender. A minute later, Al-Ahli playmaker Ayman Al-Khulaif could have opened the scoring, but saw his tame shot cleared off the line.
“We tried our best, but we did not have luck to win,” said Abdulrahman Ghareeb, the diminutive Al-Ahli midfielder. “I promise in the next two games we will be better and get the results required to progress. We played well and remain confident.”
For all Saudi’s dominance, it was Iran who could have gone in with a goal advantage at the break when a defensive mix-up allowed Mohammedreza Azadi Andizeh to toe-poke past Mohammed Ayami in the Saudi goal. This time it was left to Abdullah Tarmin to clear off the line at the other end. And while Alyami was called into action again early in the second period, with the temperature recorded at 34 degrees Celsius, the intensity unsurprisingly waned as the game went on.
“Always, when the weather is hot like this, it makes problems and we saw that in the second half,” said Al-Shehri.
“We talked to the players at half-time about how to maintain the physical level until the end because if you play against a team like Iran that plays counter attack, you need to be wary of leaving big spaces in behind.”
Al-Shehri’s words seemed to work. In added time, and with a flurry of late substitutes sucking all rhythm out of the contest, a final energetic Saudi attack resulted in Nawaf Al-Habashi latching on to a smart cut-back from the byline and firing toward goal. Once again, however, there was a roadblock in the way as the ball cannoned back off the far post.
“We need to improve the team’s personality and build a good squad for the next tournament, the U23 Asian Cup,” said Al-Shehri. “That is what we are trying to do here. Win games, but also build a team that can qualify for Tokyo 2020.”
There is no time to waste in their quest — the Young Falcons are back in action on Friday, against Myanmar.