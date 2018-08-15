Egypt allows fans back into stadiums for domestic games

You are here

﻿

Al-Ahly players celebrate during an Egyptian Premier League match in January, but the roar of fans has been absent since 2012. (AFP)
CAIRO: Egypt will allow crowds back into football matches more than six years after dozens of people were killed, during rioting, at a match in Port Said.

Up to 5,000 fans will be allowed to attend Egyptian Premier League games from Sept. 1, Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi told local media.

The move to allow partial crowds back into domestic matches follows demands from many supporters, who said the sport had become dull without spectators.

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) made similar announcements in the past but failed to get approval from the interior ministry.

The crowd ban originally came into effect following the Port Said tragedy in February 2012 - Egypt’s worst football disaster.

More than 70 Al-Ahly fans were killed when massive riots swept through the stadium.

The ban was briefly lifted in February 2015 but was immediately re-instated after more than 20 Zamalek supporters were killed in a stampede, after security forces fired tear gas, before a league game against Enppi at Cairo’s Army Defence Stadium.

Fans were still allowed to attend continental games for Egyptian clubs, as well as matches featuring the national team.

Topics: Egypt Egyptian Premier League Al-Ahly

Libya condemns 45 to death for killings at 2011 protest: Ministry

Updated 3 min 29 sec ago
Arab News
0

Libya condemns 45 to death for killings at 2011 protest: Ministry

Updated 3 min 29 sec ago
Arab News
0

TRIPOLI: A Libyan court on Wednesday sentenced to death by firing squad 45 militiamen for killing demonstrators in Tripoli during the 2011 uprising against dictator Moamer Qaddafi, the justice ministry said.
Dozens of demonstrators were killed on August 21, 2011 when pro-regime militiamen opened fire near the Abu Slim district of the capital as rebel forces closed in on the capital, eight months into a NATO-backed revolt.
The ministry said in a statement that 54 other defendants were sentenced to five years in jail, 22 were acquitted, and three others had died before the verdict was reached.
Qaddafi, who had ruled the country since a 1969 coup, was killed in October 2011 near his hometown of Sirte, south of the capital.

Topics: Middle East Libya Muammar Gaddafi

