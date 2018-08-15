Solid start in Asian Games for ‘work in progress’ Saudi Arabia

‘Nothing is impossible’ for Xherdan Shaqiri, says Liverpool able to ‘beat anyone’

LONDON: Liverpool’s new summer signing Xherdan Shaqiri has said that “nothing is impossible” and that the Merseyside club can beat “anyone in the world.”

The Swiss international made the move to Anfield fresh off the back of his country’s elimination from the World Cup in Russia, as part of Jurgen Klopp’s extensive spending spree to strengthen his side ahead of the new season. And Shaqiri believes the Reds can overhaul Manchester City come the end of the season.

“For me, nothing is impossible,” Shaqiri told the UK’s Guardian in a recent interview.

“We can be everything we want to be. We beat Manchester City in the league and the Champions League last season so I think we can beat anyone in the world.

“We want to compete with the biggest teams like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona … they are the best teams in the world and Liverpool is also one of them,” said Shaqiri, who came on as a substitute for Liverpool in their 4-0 victory against West Ham in their first Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

“It has to be our ambition to compete with the best and to go on the field against whoever we play trying to win the game and dominate the game. Our aim is to win as many titles as possible. That is the goal of the club now and we are looking forward to the season,” he added.

The Kosovo-born player, who has won three Swiss Super League titles with FC Basel and two Bundesligas with Bayern Munich, believes Liverpool have the quality to match their ambition of claiming their first English top flight crown since 1990.

He explains: “I came here to try to win titles. I think this club needs to have this ambition to win titles, to play for titles, and to be one of the best teams in the world. It is one of the best clubs in the world and so now we try to show that on the pitch.

And Shaqiri has been impressed with his new club and teammates.

“This is my fourth year in the Premier League now, so I know how they play and how good they are. I saw them many times. I know the quality of this team and you can see it on the pitch that I have started working well with them and passing well with them.

“I think we have a big team with a lot of quality that can win every game. That has to be our goal this season – to focus on every game and not think about what can happen in the winter or next summer. We have to try and win every game because all of them are important. Our goal is to try and win every game.”

The Swiss enforcer was also full of praise for his new boss Klopp when asked the impact the German has had on the club since he arrived from Borussia Dortmund.

“I think when Jürgen arrived here the club was totally different to what it is now,” he says. “He has done a very good job since he’s been here and you can see that the people have a lot of respect for him and his work. The progress of this club and this team is getting higher every year.

“Everybody is very focused on that and with the transfers the manager did you can see that he wants to go forward and to make more progress. He wants to compete with the best teams in the world and he is going in the right way.”