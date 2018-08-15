You are here

  • Home
  • 17th Punjab legislature holds its maiden session: 354 members take oath
﻿

17th Punjab legislature holds its maiden session: 354 members take oath

The 17th elected assembly of Punjab held its inaugural session on Wednesday, during which 354 newly elected members took the oath of office. (Photo courtesy: Radio Pakistan)
Updated 15 August 2018
RAJA RIAZ
0

17th Punjab legislature holds its maiden session: 354 members take oath

  • The Punjab assembly is the biggest legislature in the country with 371 members, followed by the national assembly of Pakistan with 342 seats. PTI has 175 members in the House while PML-N has 162
  • Lawmakers of the former ruling party, the PML-N, attended Punjab Assembly proceedings wearing symbolic black bands on their arms
Updated 15 August 2018
RAJA RIAZ
0

LAHORE: The 17th elected assembly of Punjab held its inaugural session on Wednesday, during which 354 newly elected members took the oath of office.

The outgoing speaker, Rana Muhammad Iqbal, administered the oath to new members of the legislature and announced the schedule for the elections of speaker and deputy speaker of the new assembly, which will take place on Thursday morning.
The Punjab assembly is the biggest legislature of the country with 371 members, followed by the national assembly of Pakistan with 342 seats.
In Wednesday’s session, 354 members took the oath as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had withheld the results of three constituencies while the election on another three had been postponed.
The seven members, including PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, who were elected on national and provincial assembly seats simultaneously, have opted to be members of the National Assembly and vacated their provincial assembly seats.
Two members-elect — Tariq Dreshak from Rajan Pur and Ghulam Abbas Khaaki from Bhakkar — passed away before joining the House. The two belonged to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Another two members-elect, former PML-N stalwart Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan and Uzma Zaeem Qadri, wife of former PML-N provincial minister, Zaeem Qadri, did not take the oath.
Currently the PTI has 175 members in the assembly while its ally, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q), has 10 members. The Hafiz Saeed-backed Rah-e-Haq party has one member in the House while the number of independent candidates is three. The PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have 162 and 10 members, respectively.
Of the 354 who took the oath on Wednesday, more than 185 are new faces and have never been a member of any legislature before.
Similarly, of the 66 seats reserved for women, 41 are newcomers and among the eight seats reserved for the non-Muslim population of Punjab, five are joining a legislative house for the first time.
Of the 66 women legislators selected on a reserved seat, 39 belong to the same city — Lahore.
This time the Punjab legislature has heavyweights including Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Raja Basharat, Afzal Sahi and Rana Iqbal Khan as members.
Pervaiz Elahi is a former (ceremonial) deputy prime minister of the country and has served in Punjab as chief minister and speaker of the Assembly. He has been elected since 1985 and has not lost any election. He was once a close aide of the Sharif brothers until joining the then King’s party, the PML-Q, created after the October 1999 military coup. Elahi became chief executive of the province after the 2002 polls.
Hamza Shahbaz is the son of former chief minister of Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif. He made his maiden entry in the House as he had been declared successful in the past three elections for a provincial assembly seat but preferred to be a member of the national assembly since he won that seat as well. This time, his father has joined the National Assembly and the son has been nominated as a candidate for the chief minister’s slot as well as the opposition leader, in case he loses.
Muhammad Basharat Raja, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Ahmed Ali Aulakh and Chaudhry Iqbal are senior politicians and have served as ministers more than once. Three former speakers, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Rana Iqbal and Afzal Sahi, are also part of the 17th assembly of the province.
The members, after taking the oath, signed the ‘Role of Members’ peacefully and slogans were raised when the party leaders went on to a rostrum to inscribe their signature on the register. The PML-N members, however, attended the proceedings wearing symbolic black bands on their arms.
The candidates for the slots of speaker and deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly also filed their nomination papers. For the office of speaker, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi submitted his papers. He is the joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q while the PTI candidate for deputy speaker is Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari. He is the grandson of the former caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, Balkh Sher Mazari.
The PML-N candidate for the office of speaker is Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal while his covering candidate is Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman. The candidate for the deputy speaker’s office is Waris Kallo while Rana Ejaz Noon is his covering candidate.

Topics: international news latest news headline Pakistan Punjab Assembly

Related

0
Pakistan
Punjab Assembly passes resolution against Pakistan’s anti-corruption body
0
Pakistan
Punjab Assembly passes bill making teaching of Qur’an compulsory

First Somali-American poised to become Congress member

Updated 7 min 41 sec ago
AP
0

First Somali-American poised to become Congress member

Updated 7 min 41 sec ago
AP
0

MINNEAPOLIS, US: The US’ first Somali-American state legislator is poised to set the same historic mark in Congress after winning a crowded Democratic primary in Minnesota to replace Rep. Keith Ellison.

State Rep. Ilhan Omar captured the Democratic nomination for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District on Tuesday, defeating a former Minnesota House Speaker and longtime state senator. It puts another notch in the meteoric political rise of a woman who spent her childhood in a Kenyan refugee camp and immigrated to the US at age 12 before winning her seat in the state House in 2016.

A Republican has not won the heavily liberal Minneapolis-area congressional seat in many decades, making Tuesday’s primary the de facto election. The seat opened when Ellison launched a last-minute bid for attorney general, leaving the seat after six terms.

Supporters cheered Omar on when she took the stage to claim victory.

“Two years ago, many of us gathered to make history by electing me to the Minnesota House. And I am more than excited that we are gathered here again to make another history, because we’re going to Washington!” Omar told them.

Omar also paid tribute to the young volunteers who helped turn out the vote that gave her a decisive plurality in the crowded race.

“This victory belongs to the college interns, the high school interns who showed up before everyone else did, and who left after everyone was gone,” she said.

Omar and Rashida Tlaib — a Palestinian-American who won a Detroit-area Democratic primary in Michigan last week and is running unopposed in November — are poised to become the first two Muslim women to serve in Congress when they are sworn in.

Omar has leaned heavily on her biography, positioning herself as the candidate best equipped to counter President Donald Trump in Congress. She defeated former House Speaker Margaret Anderson Kelliher and state Sen. Patricia Torres Ray, among other candidates, to advance to the November election.

Omar won her state House seat in 2016 after defeating a well-regarded, 44-year incumbent in a Democratic primary. She has served just a single term in the House, stuck in the minority and boasting few legislative accomplishments.

But she brought undeniable star power to the race, riding the fame from her history-making election to a spot on the cover of Time magazine and a cameo in a recent Maroon 5 music video.

She won late support from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York City congressional candidate who unseated a longtime incumbent in June.

Topics: Somali-Americans Minnesota Minneapolis Rep. Ilhan Omar

Related

0
Media
Facebook pushes ad overhaul before 2018 US election
0
World
CIA chief: Russians will meddle in coming US election

Latest updates

First Somali-American poised to become Congress member
0
What We Are Reading Today: Hitler’s American Model, by James Whitman
0
FaceOf: Dr. Ahmad Al-Tayeb,  Imam of Al-Azhar
0
Al Jazeera comes under scrutiny in the US
0
Madinah governor receives Omani Hajj Mission head
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.