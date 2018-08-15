You are here

Madinah governor receives Omani Hajj Mission head

Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman meets Sheikh Sultan bin Said Al-Hinai, head of the Omani Hajj Mission, and his accompanying delegation. (SPA)
Updated 15 August 2018
Arab News
Updated 15 August 2018

Updated 15 August 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Wednesday received in his office Sheikh Sultan bin Said Al-Hinai, head of the Omani Hajj Mission, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting discussed the services provided to pilgrims from all parties involved in the Hajj.

Prince Faisal stressed the important role the official Hajj missions play in leveraging the services offered by the Kingdom to allow the pilgrims to perform Hajj rituals with ease and tranquility.

Al-Hinai gave thanks and appreciation to the Madinah governor on the welcoming reception and the care and attention given to the Omani pilgrims during their stay in Madinah.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Research center issues report on Saudi Arabia’s relief efforts

The center reported on Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian work in support of refugees. (SPA/File)
Updated 9 min 12 sec ago
Arab News
Research center issues report on Saudi Arabia's relief efforts

  • The report refers to a study conducted by the World Bank between 1975 and 2016 which said that Saudi aid is equivalent to 3.7 percent of its GD
Updated 9 min 12 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Center for Research Intercommunication and Knowledge (CFRIK) has published a report on Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian work in support of refugees and forcefully displaced migrants around the world. 

The report includes sections titled “Saudi humanitarian and relief action throughout history,” “Humanitarian aid to Yemen,” “Saudi presence in times of difficulty,” “Humanitarian Aid for Palestine,” “Kingdom’s aid for Lebanon, Syria and Jordan,” “Assistance to Somalia and Burma,” and “King Salman Humanitarian Aid And Relief Center.” 

The report refers to a study conducted by the World Bank between 1975 and 2016 which said that Saudi aid is equivalent to 3.7 percent of its GDP, noting that the UN requests that countries donate 0.7 percent of their GDP to humanitarian assistance and relief globally. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

