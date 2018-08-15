Madinah governor receives Omani Hajj Mission head

JEDDAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Wednesday received in his office Sheikh Sultan bin Said Al-Hinai, head of the Omani Hajj Mission, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting discussed the services provided to pilgrims from all parties involved in the Hajj.

Prince Faisal stressed the important role the official Hajj missions play in leveraging the services offered by the Kingdom to allow the pilgrims to perform Hajj rituals with ease and tranquility.

Al-Hinai gave thanks and appreciation to the Madinah governor on the welcoming reception and the care and attention given to the Omani pilgrims during their stay in Madinah.