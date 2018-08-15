You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Hitler's American Model, by James Whitman

What We Are Reading Today: Hitler’s American Model, by James Whitman

  • The United States and the Making of Nazi Race Law 
Nazism triumphed in Germany during the high era of Jim Crow laws in the US.

Did the American regime of racial oppression in any way inspire the Nazis?

The unsettling answer is yes. In Hitler’s American Model, James Whitman presents a detailed investigation of the American impact on the notorious Nuremberg Laws, the centerpiece anti-Jewish legislation of the Nazi regime, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

Contrary to those who have insisted that there was no meaningful connection between American and German racial repression, Whitman demonstrates that the Nazis took a real, sustained, significant, and revealing interest in American race policies.

As Whitman shows, the Nuremberg Laws were crafted in an atmosphere of considerable attention to the precedents American race laws had to offer.

German praise for American practices, already found in Hitler’s Mein Kampf, was continuous throughout the early 1930s, and the most radical Nazi lawyers were eager advocates of the use of American models. 

