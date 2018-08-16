You are here

Muslim World League launches rapid response to assist survivors in Indonesia

Scientists say the earthquake that killed hundreds of people lifted the island it struck by as much as 25 centimeters. (AP)
Updated 16 August 2018
Mohammad Al-Sulami
Muslim World League launches rapid response to assist survivors in Indonesia

  The MWL sent a team from its subsidiary, the International Association for Relief, Care and Development (IARCD)
  IARCD was directed to conduct an urgent field assessment in Lombok to meet the needs of those affected by the earthquake
Updated 16 August 2018
Mohammad Al-Sulami
JEDDAH: The Muslim World League (MWL) dispatched a team on Wednesday to the Indonesian island of Lombok, which was struck by a powerful earthquake, resulting in heavy losses and destroying thousands of buildings.

The MWL sent a team from its subsidiary, the International Association for Relief, Care and Development (IARCD).

Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the MWL, directed IARCD to conduct an urgent field assessment in Lombok to meet the needs of those affected by the earthquake.

Al-Issa stressed that MWL’s emergency humanitarian response plans relied on speed in reaching a disaster or crisis.

He said that many states and organizations recognized that MWL was one of the first to arrive at disasters, fulfilling its humanitarian duty toward those affected as well as its global mission to assist, without discrimination, those in need around the world.

The secretary-general of IARCD, Abdul Aziz Sarhan, confirmed that a field team was dispatched to the disaster area. “The field team is currently identifying the immediate needs of those affected by the earthquake, while the IARCD’s teams work through its different departments to provide necessary assistance according to a coherent priorities plan,” he said.

Sarhan  said: “The disaster was sudden and violent with a devastating impact on houses and properties,” he said. “Most of those whose houses were destroyed have taken refuge in tents or shacks near their destroyed homes or in shelters, whereas the wounded are being tended in field hospitals.”

He said that the roads blocked by the earthquake were a major obstacle to aid delivery. He said that the association ensured speed and accuracy in implementing care programs and short- and long-term humanitarian projects that served the needy and people affected by disasters.

Sarhan said that IARCD adopted fast-response plans to alleviate the suffering of displaced people and refugees around the world, giving special attention to vulnerable groups such as women and children.

Sudanese orphans

The MWL delivered fiscal appropriations earmarked for Sudanese orphans, through the World Relief, Welfare and Development Authority, in the presence of Musa Mohammed Ahmed, assistant to the Sudanese president, Ali bin Hassan Jafar, the Saudi Ambassador to Sudan, and various Sudanese senior officials.

Ahmed expressed gratitude to King Salman and the crown prince for taking care of Sudanese orphans, underlining that the Kingdom is the warm incubator and compassionate mother of orphans everywhere. 

He sent thanks from the Sudanese president to the MWL and the relief authority, for their gracious role in giving a hand to the needy orphans.

Ahmed also thanked the Saudi ambassador to Sudan for his role in cementing bilateral relations between the two countries, in all domains.

The Saudi envoy hailed the MWL and related agencies’ endeavors to provide more than 17,000 orphans and 8,000 orphans’ families with continuous aid throughout different regions of Sudan.

Saudi Arabia praised for services and facilities for Hajj pilgrims

Updated 16 August 2018
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
Saudi Arabia praised for services and facilities for Hajj pilgrims

  Guests laud King Salman's efforts to unify ranks
  Tatarstan's Grand Mufti Sheikh Kamil Ismailov hailed the Kingdom's efforts to ensure pilgrims' comfort and safety
Updated 16 August 2018
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
0

MAKKAH: King Salman received thanks from guests at Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Program for welcoming and supporting pilgrims. They also thanked him for hosting them so that they can perform Hajj rituals. 

The king’s guests praised the services provided for them from the moment they arrived in the holy lands. This underscores the depth of the Saudi experience in dealing with crowds and successfully hosting millions of pilgrims each year.

Tatarstan’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Kamil Ismailov hailed the Kingdom’s efforts to ensure pilgrims’ comfort and safety.

“The expansion projects in the Two Holy Mosques and the holy sites, as well as the readiness of all medical and security teams, constitute strong evidence of Saudi Arabia’s capacities and ability to organize and manage the crowds with every Hajj season,” he added.

Ismailov pointed out that Muslims represent 70 percent of the population in Tatarstan, and that it is the first country in the region to adopt Islam as a state religion since 922.

Sheikh Mustafa Jusufspahic, the grand mufti of Belgrade, in Serbia, said that King Salman’s hosting of pilgrims from all over the world continues a tradition of the leadership of this blessed land assisting and unifying Muslims. It continues the path of good and giving by the Kingdom’s leaders toward Islamic work in the world, accounting for its prestigious position in the Muslim world, he added.

Jusufspahic expressed his thanks and appreciation to King Salman for his great gesture that enables Muslims to perform Hajj easily and conveniently. He praised all services offered in the program, which is supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs.

Mohammed Amin, a professor from Ethiopia, who is making his first visit to Makkah, commended King Salman’s invitation to Muslims from all over the globe. He also saidthat the Ethiopian people were well aware of the financial and cultural support provided by the Kingdom.

The imam of the Central Mosque in Ethiopia, Ibrahim Khalil, expressed his admiration for the warm reception he and his delegation received upon their arrival, their speedy entry into the country and the journey to their residence.

Guinean Islamic preacher Mohammed Idris said the infrastructure and the scale of the preparations in Makkah reflect the tremendous efforts from all sectors there. “The Kingdom endeavors to develop organization and management of the Hajj season every year, a fact highly acclaimed among Muslims in Guinea, who consider Saudi Arabia to be the heart of the Islamic world,” he said.

Professor Bassim Berniavorates, from the faculty of medicine at the University of Sarajevo in Bosnia, said he was happy he had the opportunity to perform Hajj for the first time in his life, and was eager to meet Saudi people, to learn about their customs and traditions, and to visit popular markets that reflect the historical richness of Makkah.

He added that the Bosnian people were grateful for Saudi Arabia’s support throughout history, which has enabled them to overcome obstacles and crises and achieve their aspirations in building a civilized and democratic nation.

Bassim, a professor of anesthesia at the University Hospital in Sarajevo, noted that the program helped to extend bridges of communication with the world. “The Bosnians became more familiar with the Saudis and proud of this cultural fusion in the holiest parts of the earth,” said Bassim.

Dr. Mekhtbakh, from the Sports Academy in Kyrgyzstan, said that by visiting the holy land he had achieved a life-long dream. He expressed his thanks and appreciation to King Salman for his generous patronage and keenness to host Muslims from all over the world.

