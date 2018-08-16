Chinese MH370 relatives ask to meet Malaysia PM

BEIJING: Chinese relatives of those who disappeared on board Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 on Thursday asked to meet the country’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad when he visits China this week.
The plane disappeared in March 2014 with 239 people — mostly from China — on board, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Amid a heavy police presence, about a dozen relatives gathered outside the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing where they handed over a letter addressed to the Malaysian government.
“We ask that Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir, or other representatives (of the Malaysian government) meet with Chinese relatives of those on board MH370 during the official visit,” the letter read.
Mahathir, who became Malaysia’s premier for a second time after a shock election victory in May, will arrive in China Friday for a five-day visit, including a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday.
Other requests include resuming the search, a monthly meeting with airline and Malaysian officials, as well as for investigators to thoroughly explain the recent investigation report.
A similar letter was also given to the foreign ministry.
“We’re holding out hope that on this visit to China, (Mahathir) can quickly resolve the issue with MH370,” said Gu Xiu Fang, whose son and his family were on the plane.
“We don’t know anything about the situation. Our lives have stopped at March 8, 2014,” she said.
Relatives had earlier this month expressed frustration that the long-awaited official report — totaling some 1,500 pages — had no new clues about the missing airliner and had not been translated into Chinese.
The investigation team wrote that it was unable to determine the real cause for the disappearance of the plane.
The vanished airliner sparked the largest hunt in aviation history but no sign of the jet was found in a 120,000-square kilometer (46,000-square mile) Indian Ocean search zone and the Australian-led hunt was suspended in January 2017.
US exploration firm Ocean Infinity resumed the search in a different location at the start of this year on a “no find, no fee” basis, using high-tech drones to scour the seabed.
The private search was called off after failing to find a trace of the plane but Mahathir had said the search could resume if new evidence shows up.
Only three confirmed fragments of MH370 have been found, all of them washed up on shores in the western Indian Ocean.
Chinese MH370 relatives ask to meet Malaysia PM
Chinese MH370 relatives ask to meet Malaysia PM
BEIJING: Chinese relatives of those who disappeared on board Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 on Thursday asked to meet the country’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad when he visits China this week.
Thailand to ban imports of high-tech trash, plastic waste
- The Thai ban covers 432 types of electronic refuse — from electronic circuit boards to old television and radio parts — and will take effect within six months
- Thailand’s e-waste ban follows a series of raids that began in May on factories accused of illegally importing and processing electronic waste
BANGKOK: Thailand will ban imports of 432 types of scrap electronics within six months, an environment ministry official said on Thursday, the latest country to respond to China’s crackdown on imports of high-tech trash this year.
Southeast Asia nations fear they are the new dumping ground for the world’s trash after China banned the entry of several types of waste as part of a campaign against “foreign garbage.”
Thailand’s ban comes weeks after regional neighbor Vietnam said it would stop issuing new licenses for waste imports and crack down on illegal shipments of paper, plastic and metal.
The Thai ban covers 432 types of electronic refuse — from electronic circuit boards to old television and radio parts — and will take effect within six months, a senior environment ministry official told Reuters on Thursday.
He said the ban was agreed at a meeting on Wednesday chaired by Surasak Kanchanarat, the environment minister.
“The meeting yesterday passed a resolution to stop importing 432 kinds of electronic waste and to ensure...that this is enforced within six months,” said the official, who declined to be named because he was not authorized to speak to the media.
Mongukol Pruekwatana, director general of the department of industrial works, told Reuters a full list of banned items would be announced soon.
E-waste — commonly defined as any device with an electric cord or battery — can be mined for valuable metals such as gold, silver and copper. However, it can also include hazardous material such as lead, mercury and cadmium.
Surasak told Thai media on Wednesday that imports of some electronic appliances and second-hand devices would be allowed if these items can be repaired and reused.
Scrap metal, including aluminum, copper and steel, can still be imported for industrial use, but must be separated at the country of origin and cleaned, he said.
Thailand’s e-waste ban follows a series of raids that began in May on factories accused of illegally importing and processing electronic waste.
Environmentalists say waste once destined for China is being re-routed to Southeast Asia, and new laws are needed or existing laws better enforced to prevent illegal imports.
Vietnam’s central bank said on Wednesday it has asked banks to tighten lending to projects deemed environmentally unfriendly. It said banks must have strategies for environmental risk management by 2025.
Thailand also planned to ban imports of plastic waste in the next two years, the environment ministry official said, but he gave no details of the program.
The death of a pilot whale in June found with some 80 pieces of plastic rubbish in its stomach focused attention on what environmentalists call Thailand’s “addiction” to plastic bags and packaging.
Thailand’s military government has said improving the country’s waste management infrastructure is a priority and set goals for 2021.
They included cutting the use of plastic bags and bottles in government agencies and businesses, and plastic bans in tourist destinations. A tax on plastic bags has also been mentioned, along with a target to recycle up to 60 percent of plastic by 2021.