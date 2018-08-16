DP World first-half profit dips 2.1%

DUBAI: DP World, one of the world’s biggest port operators, posted a 2.1 percent drop in first-half net profit on Thursday, and cautioned about geopolitical risks and recent changes to trade policies.
US President Donald Trump is taking a more aggressive, protectionist posture on trade than his recent predecessors, sparking retaliatory measures from other countries such as China.
“The near-term trade outlook remains uncertain with recent changes in trade policies and geopolitical headwinds in some regions continuing to pose uncertainty to the container market,” said the company’s chairman and chief executive, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.
“However, the robust financial performance of the first six months also leaves us well placed for 2018 and we expect to see increased contributions from our recent investments in the second half of the year,” he said in a statement.
Lower export orders and car sales are likely to slow world trade growth in the third quarter, the World Trade Organization said recently, as a global tariff crusade by Trump to protect American jobs begins to bite.
DP World said it posted a net profit attributable to owners of the company of $593 million in the first half of the year, compared to $606 million during the same period a year earlier.
Cash from operating activities was recorded at $979 million in the first half, slightly lower than $1.0 billion a year earlier.
The port operator said capital expenditure guidance for 2018 remains unchanged at up to $1.4 billion with investments planned in the United Arab Emirates, Posorja (Ecuador), Berbera (Somaliland), Sokhna (Egypt) and London Gateway.
DP World recently won a 30-year concession for the management and development of a port project at Banana in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which currently has no direct deep-sea port despite being Africa’s third-most populous country.
Workers to strike at three Total North Sea oil and gas platforms
LONDON: Workers at three of French oil company Total’s North Sea oil and gas platforms will go ahead with a 24-hour strike on Monday despite holding talks with the company on Thursday in a dispute over pay and conditions, the Unite union said.
The three platforms are Alwyn, Elgin and Dunbar.
“The scheduled 24-hour stoppage on Monday (20 August) will still go ahead as planned,” Unite said in an emailed statement.
The workers are striking over proposed changes to their working rotas and pay.
The union said its officials had met representatives from Total on Thursday where the union made a series of counter-proposals, to be discussed at talks scheduled for Aug. 23.
Unite said further strikes are planned for Sept. 3, Sept. 17, Oct. 1, Oct. 15 and Oct. 29.
The fields account for about 10 percent of Britain’s gas output, while their oil production contributes about 45,000 to 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) to the Forties and Brent Blend crude streams.
Workers have already held four strikes at the sites as part of the dispute.
The latest, a 12-hour strike on Aug. 13, contributed to a near 4 percent rise in prompt British wholesale gas prices.