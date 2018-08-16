You are here

  • Home
  • Rubbish-collecting crows a star attraction at French theme park
﻿

Rubbish-collecting crows a star attraction at French theme park

1 / 3
A crow drops a cigarette end in a box in exchange for food on the parking lot of Le Puy du Fou, in Les Epesses, western France. Six crows specially trained to pick up cigarette ends and rubbish were put to work last week at the historical theme park. (AFP)
2 / 3
A crow picks up a cigarette end on the parking lot of Le Puy du Fou, in Les Epesses, western France. Six crows specially trained to pick up cigarette ends and rubbish were put to work last week at the historical theme park. (AFP)
3 / 3
Christophe Gaborit, in charge of falconry at Le Puy du Fou theme park, looks at one of his crows, trained to collect cigarette ends and thrash from the parking lot of the historical theme park. (AFP)
Updated 16 August 2018
AFP
0

Rubbish-collecting crows a star attraction at French theme park

  • The birds have been picking up litter on the site that features shows and rides themed around different periods of history
  • The black rooks were chosen for their intelligence and have been trained to take small items of litter to a special wooden box
Updated 16 August 2018
AFP
0

PUY-DU-FOU, France: Visitors to a theme park in western France this week have a new attraction to enjoy: six crows that have been specially trained to pick up cigarette ends and rubbish.
The birds have been in action since Monday at the Puy du Fou park, picking up litter on the site that features shows and rides themed around different periods of history.
The black rooks, a member of the crow family, were chosen for their intelligence and have been trained to take small items of litter to a special wooden box in exchange for a tasty nugget of bird food for each deposit.
There have been some instances of cheating, however, with some of the crows attempting to steal rubbish from others to win the rewards.
“It’s ecological, it’s practical and it’s fun to see,” Swiss tourist Dorothee Haefliger told AFP.
The managers of the park say the experiment is designed to make visitors more aware about litter.
“We can see litter here on the car park and the crows are picking it up,” Christophe Gaborit, who is in charge of falconry at the park, told AFP.
He stood holding the wooden box and dispensing the bird food for each piece of collected rubbish.
“That’s not normal. It’s up to us, humans, to take care of it. That’s the ultimate message,” he added.
He said that he had always loved rooks, adding that they are under-appreciated birds.
“People see it differently, so that makes me happy,” he said. “We’ve changed its image and that’s really interesting.”

Topics: France litter

Related

0
World
Car, gun, money: Scandal over Macron’s ex-aide grips France
0
Offbeat
J Law suggests storms are ‘Mother Nature’s rage’

Lionel Messi’s brother Matias sentenced for illegal gun possession

Updated 16 August 2018
Reuters
0

Lionel Messi’s brother Matias sentenced for illegal gun possession

Updated 16 August 2018
Reuters
0

BUENOS AIRES: Matias Messi, brother of Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi, has been sentenced for illegally possessing a firearm.
Messi received a 2 ½-year prison sentence on Thursday but will not go to jail. He was instead ordered to perform community service. La Capital newspaper in the Argentine city of Rosario says that the decision was reached under a deal with investigating prosecutors.
The weapon was found late last year inside a blood-stained boat which Messi crashed in the Parana River.
The 35-year-old Messi was held under preventive arrest and later released while he recovered from a fractured jaw and other injuries at a hospital in Argentina’s Santa Fe province.
Messi’s attorney has originally said his client crashed into a sandbank and denied that he owned the gun.

Topics: Offbeat Lionel Messi Argentina crime

Related

0
Offbeat
Egyptians crack jokes about Messi, Ronaldo World Cup exit ‘just like Mo Salah’
0
Sport
France ready to handle Lionel Messi magic in World Cup second round, says Didier Deschamps

Latest updates

FaceOf:  Dr. Abdul Aziz Sarhan, secretary-general of the Muslim World League’s relief agency
0
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo names Brian Hook as head of new 'Iran Action Group'
0
Air Canada’s Ben Smith named Air France-KLM chief executive: Management
0
Lionel Messi’s brother Matias sentenced for illegal gun possession
0
Egypt finalizing details of long-term Hamas-Israel truce
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.